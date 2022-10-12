Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022 (Soon) @biharboardonline.com: Check Updates Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022 (Soon): BSEB will soon release the result of DEl.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Entrance Exam 2022. BSEB D.El.Ed Exam was held from 14 to 20 September 2022. The board uploaded the answer key for the same on 23 September 2022. Students were invited to submit the objection upto 25 September 2022. The board is analysing the objections and will upload the participants' marks on its website i.e.biharboardonline.com. Hence, the results is expected anytime soon

Students who will secure minimum marks in Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Exam will be eligible for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed Diploma program. There are 306 colleges in the state of Bihar for D.El.Ed course including 54 government colleges and 252 non-government colleges. A total of 30,700 seats will be nominated for this.

Bihar BSEB Website

How to Download Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022 ?

Go to the website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.com

Click on the result link available on the website of the board

Provide your login details in the available field

Check your marks

Take the printout of the marks for future use

The exam was conducted in a computer-based mode in three shifts in which a total of 150 multiple-choice questions was asked.. The first shift was conducted from 8 AM to 10:30 AM the second shift examination was scheduled from 12.30 pm to 2:30 pm. The third shift exam was conducted from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

