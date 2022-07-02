Bihar Govt to Provide 1 Lakh To UPSC Prelims Qualified Candidates, Details Here

Bihar Govt to Provide 1 Lakh To UPSC Prelims Qualified: Candidates can check the completed details below.

Good news for UPSC Civil Service Aspirants! The Women and Child Development Corporation of Bihar Social Welfare Department have, recently issued a notice according to which the Bihar government will provide one lakh rupees with each to the female candidates who pass the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 (UPSC CSE Prelims 2021). The initiative is taken under the ‘Civil Service Protshahan Rashi Scheme’

This incentive amount will be given to the women candidates of the general category and backward class of Bihar. Eligible female candidates can apply in this regard via online mode on or before 31 July 2022 on the official website of .

What is the Eligibility for Civil Service Protshahan Rashi Scheme ?

Only female candidates are eligible She should be a permanent resident of Bihar State. She Should not be in the category of SC and SC in Bihar. She must have passed UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022. Any candidate will get the benefit of this UPSC Prelims Exam Scheme only once. Candidates already employed / employed in the service of any Government / Public Undertaking / State Government funded institution will not get the benefit of this scheme.

How can I apply for Civil Service Protshahan Rashi Scheme ?

Go to the official website of WCD Bihar - wdc.bih.nic.in and then visit the 'Career' Section Now, click on 'बिहार राज्य में सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने वाले सामान्य वर्ग के स्थायी निवासी महिला अभ्यार्थियों के लिए प्रोत्साहन राशि हेतु आवेदन प्रपत्र' It will redirect you to a new page - https://fts.bih.nic.in/swdscholarship/default.html Register yourself by clicking 'New Registration' Now, fill the form and submit your application

At the time of filling the application, candidates should have their photo, signature, self-attested copy of admit card, caste certificate of backward class category, Aadhar card, residential certificate, active bank passbook in their own name (in which account number and IFSC code should be clearly written). Yes) or scanned copies of signed cancelled cheques to be uploaded on the portal.

It is also necessary for the candidates to have an active email id. For detailed information, one can visit wdc.bih.nic.in/Careers.aspx or can contact on 0612-2506068.