Bihar LRC Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Preparation Strategy Here

Bihar LRC Syllabus 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department is the exam-conducting body for the Bihar LRC recruitment. The exam is held in two stages i.e computer-based test and interview/counseling for the Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk post. Candidates aspiring for this upcoming exam must go through the latest syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics and adopt a unique preparation strategy to enhance their chances of scoring high marks.

In this article, we have shared the Bihar LRC syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Bihar LRC Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exams.

Conducting Body Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department Post Name Special Survey Assistant Officer Special Survey Kanungo Special Survey Amin Special Survey Clerk Exam Mode Online Selection Process Computer Based Test and Interview/Counselling

Bihar LRC Syllabus 2023: Post-Wise

The Bihar LRC syllabus is different for all the posts. The syllabus for the posts of Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, and Special Survey Amin comprises two subjects i.e part I (subject-specific) and part II (general studies, mental ability & Indian language). On the other hand, the syllabus for the post of Special Survey Clerk covers one subject i.e General Knowledge (general studies, mathematics, mental ability test). Check the post-wise syllabus for the Bihar LRC written exam below.

Bihar LRC Syllabus for Special Survey Assistant Officer

Check the Bihar LRC Special Survey Assistant Officer syllabus for all the subjects below:

Part A Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Basic Electrical Engg., Engineering Mechanics, Physics (Mechanics & Mechanics of Solids., Mathematics (Calculus, Multivariable Calculus and Liner Algebra), Basic Electrical Engg., Engineering Graphics & Design, Mathematics (Differential Equations), Programming for Problem Solving, Basic Electronics, Engg., Computer-aided Civil Engineering Drawing, Engineering Mechanics, Energy Science & Engineering, Life Science, Mathematics (Transform & Discrete Mathematics), Mechanical Engg., Instrumentation & Sensor Technologies for Civil Engg. Applications, Engg. Geology, Disaster Preparedness & Planning, Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Introduction to Solid Mechanics, Surveying & Geomatics, Materials, Testing * Evaluation, Civil Engg. Societal & Global Impact, Management I (Organizational Behavior), Mechanics of Materials, Hydraulic Engg., Structural Engg., Geotechnical Engg., Hydrology & Water Resources Engg., Environmental Engg., Transportation Engg., Professional Practics, Law & Ethics, Constitution of India / Essence of India Knowledge Tradition, Construction Engineering & Management, Engg. Economics, Estimation & Costing, Elective, Open Elective Suggested (Metro Systems & Engg.). Part B- General Studies, Mental Ability & Indian Language Questions on General Science will cover General appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline. In current events, knowledge of significant national and international events will be tested. In History of India, emphasis will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the 19th-century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence. In Geography, the emphasis will be on the Geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the physical, social and economic Geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources. Questions on Indian Polity and Economy will test knowledge of the country's political system and Constitution of India, Panchayati Raj, Social Systems and economic developments in India. On general mental ability, the candidates will be tested on reasoning and analytical abilities.

Bihar LRC Syllabus for Special Survey Kanungo

Check the Bihar LRC Special Survey Kanungo syllabus for all the subjects shared below:

Part A Mathematics, Applied Physics, Applied Chemistry, Engg. Graphics, Introduction of IT Systems, Fundamental of Electrical & Electronics Engg., Engg. Mechanics, Building Construction and Construction Materials, Basic Surveying, Mechanics of Materials, Concrete Technology, Geo Technical Engg., Hydraulics, Advance Surveying, Theory of Structure, Building Planning and Drawing, Transportation Engg., Design of Steel and R.C.C. Structure, Estimating and Costing, Water Resources Engg., Program Elective, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups, Public Health Engineering, Advanced Design of Structures, Program Elective, Open Elective / COE. Part B-General Studies, Mental Ability & Indian Language Questions on General Science will cover General appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline. In current events, knowledge of significant national and international events will be tested. In History of India, the emphasis will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the 19th-century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence. In Geography, the emphasis will be on the Geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the physical, social and economic Geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources. Questions on Indian Polity and Economy will test knowledge of the country's political system and Constitution of India, Panchayati Raj, Social Systems and economic developments in India. On general mental ability, the candidates will be tested on reasoning and analytical abilities.

Bihar LRC Syllabus for Special Survey Amin

Check the Bihar LRC Special Survey Amin syllabus for all the subjects shared below:

Part A Mathematics, Applied Physics, Applied Chemistry, Engg. Graphics, Introduction of IT Systems, Fundamental of Electrical & Electronics Engg., Engg. Mechanics, Building Construction and Construction Materials, Basic Surveying, Mechanics of Materials, Concrete Technology, Geo Technical Engg., Hydraulics, Advance Surveying, Theory of Structure, Building Planning and Drawing, Transportation Engg., Design of Steel and R.C.C. Structure, Estimating and Costing, Water Resources Engg., Program Elective, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups, Public Health Engineering, Advanced Design of Structures, Program Elective, Open Elective / COE. Part B General Studies, Mental Ability & Indian Language: Questions on General Science will cover General appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline. In current events, knowledge of significant national and international events will be tested. In History of India, the emphasis will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the 19th-century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence. In Geography, the emphasis will be on the Geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the physical, social and economic Geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources. Questions on Indian Polity and Economy will test knowledge of the country's political system and Constitution of India, Panchayati Raj, Social Systems and economic developments in India. On general mental ability, the candidates will be tested on reasoning and analytical abilities.

Bihar LRC Syllabus for Special Survey Clerk

Check the Bihar LRC Special Survey Clerk syllabus for all the subjects shared below.

Part Section General Knowledge General Studies Mathematics Mental Ability Test

Bihar LRC Exam Pattern 2023

The Bihar LRC exam will be conducted in online mode.

All the questions asked in the exam will be objective type.

A total of 100 questions will be asked in the written exam for the Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, and Special Survey Amin post. For the Special Survey Clerk post, the written exam will comprise a total of 150 questions.

The exam duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

As per the marking scheme, 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Post Name Part Section No of Questions Special Survey Assistant Officer A Civil Engg 75 B General Studies 25 Special Survey Kanungo A Civil Engg 75 B General Studies 25 Special Survey Amin A Civil Engg 75 B General Studies 25 Special Survey Clerk A GS 50 Mathematics 50 Mental Ability Test 50

How to Prepare for Bihar LRC Syllabus

Many aspirants appear in this exam every year with the objective to ace the exam with flying colours however only a few are placed in the final merit list owing to their hard work, consistency, and effective study plan. Check out the top Bihar LRC preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam in a single attempt shared below:

Make sure to download the latest syllabus of the respective before you begin your preparations. This will allow you to know the topics from which questions can be asked and determine how much time you should allocate to every topic on a daily basis to finish the vast syllabus on time.

Next, pick the top-rated and most reliable books recommended by experts and toppers. This will help you to get a strong grip on the basic concepts. However, you should avoid reading too many books on one subject to avoid conceptual confusion.

Create a study plan for the exam as per your strength and weaknesses and assign more time to the weak areas for effective preparation.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Apart from this, you will also get an idea of the actual exam format and improve speed & accuracy by solving unlimited mock papers.

Next, make sure to revise everything covered so far regularly to retain all the concepts for a long time.

Best Books for Bihar LRC Syllabus

Candidates should choose expert-recommended books to increase their qualifying chances in the exam. The subject-wise books for the written exam are listed below: