Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020 Released @csbc.nic.in, Download CSBC Physical Test Call Letter for 11880 Posts

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (Physical Test) for the post of Constable.Candidates can download CSBC Constable PET Admit Card from official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Constable PET will be conducted from 07 December to 30 January 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School, Gardanibagh,Patna, Patna - 800002 India. Candidates shall be asked to participate in Race, Long Jump and Shot Put Games. CSBC Bihar PET is of 100 marks. Out of total of marks 50 marks shall be allotted for Race and 25 marks for Long Jump and Shot Put.The candidates are also required to carry the essential documents (given in the pdf link below) at the PET centre.

After the conduct of CSBC PET, a combined merit list shall be prepared by the board.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 was held on 12 Jan and 08 March to fill up 11880 vacant post of Constable, against advertisement number (02/2019), in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). Bihar Police Constable Result was released on 08 June 2020 in which 12,64,657 candidates are qualified.