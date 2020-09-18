Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam Date Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Police Driver Admit Card Date Here

Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam Date: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam Date on its website.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. All those who applied for Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam will be soon able to download Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam Admit Card through the official website, once it is uploaded.

According to the CSBC Official Notice, the board has decided to conduct Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam on 14 October 2020 in two sessions.i.e. 10 AM to 12 PM. The candidates will have to report one hour before the commencement of the exam. The Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card will be released on 23 September 2020.

The link for downloading Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card will be shared soon once it is uploaded. All candidates will have to take a printout of Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card for future reference. No paper admit card will be sent to any candidate. Candidates will have to carry Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card along with a valid id on the day of the exam. If the picture over on the admit card is blurred, candidates are advised to carry 2 passport size photographs along with the admit card.

If any candidate fails to download Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card will be able to take a copy of their Bihar Police Driver 2020 Admit Card on 9 and 10 October 2020 at 5 PM at the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Back Hoarding Road (Near Sachivalya Halt), Patna - 800001.

Download Bihar Police Driver 2020 Exam Date Notice

The list of exam centres will be uploaded on 5 October 2020 at the official website. All candidates are advised to follow all protocols for the exam while appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates.