Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 (Declared) at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

CSBC has announced the result for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the result for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Prohibition Constable post can Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively, Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

It is noted that Commission has conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on 19 November 2022 in the Patna. A total of 380 candidates were qualified in the written test for the PET round. A total of 371 candidates appeared in the PET and 09 were remained absent for the same.

Based on their performance, now CSBC has declared the result for the Prohibition Constable post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the PET can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022

Go to CSBC official website (csbc.bih.nic.in) Click on the link ‘Result: Final Result of Prohibition Constable Recruitment Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2022) displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022in a new window. Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 for future reference.

Earlier Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had released the job notification for the Prohibition Constable Recruitment Examination against Advt. No. 01/2022.