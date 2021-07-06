Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies for SI and Constable Post against sports quota

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Notification out at biharpolice.bih.nic.in for 106 Sub Inspector and Constable Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Bihar Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector and Constable under sports quota. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode. The application forms for the same can be downloaded through the official website.i.e.biharpolice.bih.nic.in.

A total of 106 vacancies have been notified out of which 85 vacancies are for Constable and 21 are SI Posts. The process of submitting the applications will be started from 10 July. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other required details before applying to the post.

Important Dates:

Starting date of submission of application form: 10 July 2021

Last date for submission of application form: 9 August 2021

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - 21 Posts

Constable - 85 Posts

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector - The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized central/state University.

Constable - The candidate must have done completed 10+2 or Maulvi Certificate from Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, Patna or Acharya or equivalent.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 23 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Salary

Police Constable – Pay Scale - Level 3 Rs. 21700/--69100/-

Sub Inspector – as per Bihar Government norms.

Download Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 10 July

Official Website

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Active sportspersons will be appointed on the recommendation of the Statue Search Committee by the Special Sports Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Director General of Police, Bihar.

No written test will be conducted for the appointment of players. After verification of certificates, active players will take part in the Selection Trial. The selection test will determine the sportsmanship skills, physical/health suitability of the candidates, their future aspects in sports. The selection test will be conducted in the presence of the chairman of a talent search committee and all the members. Marks will be determined as follows:-

Determination of Pre-Sports Achievement - 70 Marks Assessment during selection tests - 30 Marks

Candidates securing minimum of 60 marks against total of 100 marks will be considered eligible for appointment. From the eligible candidates, the principles of appointment will be adopted for appointment in such a way that preference is given to the candidates securing higher marks. Merely securing 60 marks will not guarantee the appointment.

How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Bihar Military Police, Sardar Patel Bhawan, 5th Floor, B.Block, Room No.-510, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Patna- 800023 latest by 9 August 2021.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee