Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card 2020 to Release on 2 January 2021 @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Home Guard Call Letter Updates Here

Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is going to release the admit card of written exam for the post of Sepoy (Home Guard) on 02 January 2020 on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

Bihar Police Sepoy Exam will be held on 24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM. Candidates will be required to bring their Bihar Police Home Guard Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Pan Card and Aadhar Card. In cases, the photo on the admit card is not clear, the candidates should bring two recent photograph. They should report at 9 AM.

If any candidate fails to download Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card, in case, then they collect their duplicate Bihar police Sepoy Admit Card from the office of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna - 800001 on 21 January and 22 January 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The candidates should follow all the instructions for COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of mask, social distancing etc. They can check all other instructions related to exam and admit card through the PDF link given below:

Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card Notice and Instructions PDF Download



Bihar Police Sepoy Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through offline mode (OMR Based). The exam will have 100 objective type questions of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

The questions CSBC Sepoy Exam will be of intermediate (10+2) level. The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to clear the exam.

Candidates who would qualify in the written exam shall be called for Bihar Police Sepoy Physical Test.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar had invited online application for 551 Home Guard Recruitment 2020 from 3 July to 3 August, against advertisement number 02/2020.