Bihar Police SI PET Date 2021 Announced for 2404 Vacancies, Check SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail PET & Admit Card Dates Here

Bihar Police SI PET Date 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail against the advertisement number 01/2019 at its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible for Physical Efficiency Test on the scheduled dates.

According to the notice released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, The Bihar Police Mains 2020 for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail Posts was conducted on 29 November 2020. In which, around 15231 candidates have successfully qualified.

Now, the commission is conducting Physical Efficiency Test for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail Posts on 15 March 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Sports Complex. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download Bihar Police Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail PET 2021 Date

Around 2404 vacancies for the recruitment of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail vacancies out of which 2064 vacancies are of Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant and 125 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started from 22 August 2019 to 28 September 2019.

