Digilocker Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for lead product designer, APP product supervisor & Other Posts, Huge Opportunity for Graduates

Digilocker Recruitment 2021: Digilocker has invited applications for various posts for the Graduate Job Seekers. It is a huge opportunity for the candidates who are having qualification and experience in the field of lead product designer, APP product manager, front end developer, graphic designer and others.

Vacancies have been introduced within the Digilocker, a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) beneath Digital India Company. It was set up to facilitate and support, MeitY in the management of the Digital India Programme to help the country undergo digital transformation through various initiatives.

All eligible and interested candidates can apply for lead product designer, APP product supervisor, entrance finish developer, graphic designer and different posts online mode at digilocker.gov.in latest by 31 January 2021.

This engagement shall be dependent upon the project duration. The selected candidate shall strive to match the performance so as to ensure that the responsibilities are achieved within agreed time frames to the best satisfaction of the Management of NeGD. The candidate will be required to work at alternative locations within India as required by NeGD. Candidates can check the qualification, experience, how to apply and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submitting the online application: 31 January 2021

Digilocker Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lead Product Designer

UI/UX Designer

Front End Designer

Back End Engineer Engineer- Kafka/Spark

App Product Manager

DevOps Engineer

Lead Mobile Developer (Android)

Java Developer

Graphic Developer

Digilocker Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Front End Designer - Degree in Computer Science or related field; Understanding of key design principles.

Back End Engineer Engineer- Kafka/Spark - Python/PHP / Java/Rest Big Data/ Spark, Python/PHP, Java

Kafka, BiG Data, Spark, Devops, Infrastructure systems

DevOps Engineer - University degree in the field of computer science, engineering graduate or equivalent.

Lead Mobile Developer (Android)- Graduate in any stream with sound knowledge of Android Development.

Java Developer - Graduate with excellent analytical and SW development skill.

Graphic Developer - Graduate.

Digilocker Recruitment 2021 Experience

Lead Product Designer- 5+ years of professional experience designing consumer or SaaS applications.

UI/UX Designer -3+ years of professional experience designing consumer or SaaS applications.

Front End Designer - 3+ years of professional experience designing consumer or SaaS applications.

App Product Manager - 5-10 years of experience in building/owning mobile apps

DevOps Engineer - 5-10 years*of experience analyzing enterprise application performance, determining root cause, and optimizing resources up and down the stack Scaling Application Workloads in Linux VMware.

Lead Mobile Developer (Android) - Minimum 4+ years in mobile application development.

Java Developer -1-5*years experience in software development for any Startup or any product company.

Graphic Developer - 3+ years of experience in Graphic Design/Branding.

Official Notification

How to apply for Digital Locker Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 31 January 2021. Candidates can directly apply to the posts by clicking on the provided link.