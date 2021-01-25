RBI Grade B 2021 Notification Soon, Check Expected Date of Notification, Eligibility, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

RBI Grade B 2021 Notification: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to release soon the recruitment notification for various posts of Grade B. All such candidates who are willing to appear this year for RBI Grade B 2021 Exam will be able to apply online through rbi.org.in.

As per media reports, The Bank will release the RBI Grade B 2021 Notification on 25 January 2021 and the registration process for the same will commence from 28 Jan to 15 February 2021. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates. The first phase exams will commence from 1 March 2021.

The bank has announced around 322 vacancies in different departments for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. The willing candidates can check all details about the recruitment process below including educational qualification, important dates, selection criteria, exam pattern and others.

Important Dates: (Tentative)

Notification Release Date: 28 January 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2021

RBI Grade B Prelims Date: 1 March 2021

RBI Grade B Mains Date: 1 April 2021

DEPR/DSIM Paper 2, Paper 3 Exam: 31 March 2021

RBI Grade B 2021 Vacancy Details (Tentative)

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General - 270 Posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR - 29 Posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM - 23 Posts

RBI Grade B 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General - The candidate must have a bachelors degree with minimum 60% Marks or equivalent (50% marks in case of SC/ST/PWD). Candidates must have also secured 60% Marks in 10 th and 12 th exams.

and 12 exams. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR - Candidates holding Master’s Degree in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University/Institute; OR PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/business/developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM: Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade. Or Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and one-year postgraduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute; OR M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

RBI Grade B 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories.

RBI Grade B 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and Interview.

RBI Grade B 2021 Exam Pattern

The written test will consists of two stages. i.e. phase 1 and phase 2. The phase 2 exam will be followed by an Interview.

RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 1

The RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 1 will be of 200 Marks for 200 questions. The RBI Grade B 2021 Paper 1 will be of 2 hours. The exam will have MCQs from General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Those who will qualify in the first phase will be called for Phase 2 Exam.

RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 2

RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 2 will be of 300 Marks. The questions will be from Economics and Social Issues, English Writing Skills and Finance & Management. Those who will qualify in the RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 2 will be called for Interview Round.

Download RBI Grade B 2021 Recruitment Notification PDF - on 28 January

RBI Grade B 2021 Recruitment Online Application Link - to active on 28 January

Official Website

How to apply for RBI Grade B 2021

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for RBI Grade B 2021 as per reports. The candidates will be able to apply directly once it is released on the official website.