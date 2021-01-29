Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2021 for Home Guard Volunteer Posts, Download Notification @chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2021: Chandigarh Police has published a recruitment notification for the post of Home Guard Volunteers in Chandigarh Home Guards Organisation, purely on voluntary basis for a period of three initially which can be extended for another two years on merits, on its official website - chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can candidates apply for Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2021 on or before 14 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 14 February 2021

Chandigarh Police Vacancy Details

Home Guard Volunteer - 25 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Police Home Guard Posts

Age Group:

18-50 years in case of men

18-45 years in case of women

Medical Fitness

No person shall be enrolled as volunteer in home guards unless he/she is declared medically fit for the job by the Medical Officer from Government Hospital

Selection Process for Chandigarh Police Home Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical standard and other conditions of volunteers

Trade Test

Bonus Marks

Merit List

The final merit list of selected candidates shall be ascertained on the basis of combined marks attained in Trade tests and Bonus marks.

How to Apply for Chandigarh Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the duly filled application along with self-attested photo-copy of certificates to the office of District Commandant Home Guard, Home Guard HQs Building Sec- 17/E, Chandigarh - 160007 latest by 14 February 2021.

Chandigarh Police Home Guard Notification Download



Chandigarh Police Home Guard Application Form Download

Chandigarh Police Home Guard Enrollment Rules Download