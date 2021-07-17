Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in for Typing Test, Details Here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is conducting the mains exam date for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) on 29 August 2021. Details Here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mains exam date for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI), against advertisement number 02/2019 on bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, BPSSC SI Mains Exam will be held on 29 August 2021.

BPSSC SI Mains Exam Notice

BPSSC SI Mains Exam consists of Typing and Stenography Test. A total of 4,599 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the mains exam out of which 2,975 are male and 1,624 are female candidates.

A total of 1,35,464 candidates appeared in the prelim exam which was held on 06 December 2020. T

Online application for Bihar Police 212 Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) vacancies was started on 03 December 2019.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 02/2019

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 03 December 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 06 January 2020

BPSSC Sub Inspector Vacancy Details

Enforcement Sub Inspector - 212 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 35, 400 – Rs. 112400

Eligibility Criteria for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent degree

Age Limit:

Male

General – 21 to 42 Years

EWS - 21 to 42 Years

BC/EBC - 21 to 45 Years

SC/ST - 21 to 47 Years

Female

General - 21 to 42 Years

EWS - 21 to 42 Years

BC/EBC - 21 to 42 Years

SC/ST - - 21 to 47 Years

Selection Procedure for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test (Preliminary Exam and Main Exam), Physical Endurance Test and Interview.

How to Apply for BPSSC Sub Inspector Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 03 December 2019 to 06 January 2020.

Application Fee for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post:

Male

General - Rs. 700/-

EWS - Rs. 700/-

EBC/BC - Rs. 700/-

SC/ST - Rs. 400/-

Female

General - Rs. 700/-

EWS - Rs. 700/-

EBC/BC - Rs. 700/-

SC/ST - Rs. 400/-

