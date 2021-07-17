Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in for Typing Test, Details Here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mains exam date for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI), against advertisement number 02/2019 on bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, BPSSC SI Mains Exam will be held on 29 August 2021.
BPSSC SI Mains Exam consists of Typing and Stenography Test. A total of 4,599 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the mains exam out of which 2,975 are male and 1,624 are female candidates.
A total of 1,35,464 candidates appeared in the prelim exam which was held on 06 December 2020. T
Online application for Bihar Police 212 Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) vacancies was started on 03 December 2019.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 02/2019
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 03 December 2019
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 06 January 2020
BPSSC Sub Inspector Vacancy Details
Enforcement Sub Inspector - 212 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 35, 400 – Rs. 112400
Eligibility Criteria for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent degree
Age Limit:
Male
- General – 21 to 42 Years
- EWS - 21 to 42 Years
- BC/EBC - 21 to 45 Years
- SC/ST - 21 to 47 Years
Female
- General - 21 to 42 Years
- EWS - 21 to 42 Years
- BC/EBC - 21 to 42 Years
- SC/ST - - 21 to 47 Years
Selection Procedure for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test (Preliminary Exam and Main Exam), Physical Endurance Test and Interview.
How to Apply for BPSSC Sub Inspector Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 03 December 2019 to 06 January 2020.
Application Fee for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post:
Male
- General - Rs. 700/-
- EWS - Rs. 700/-
- EBC/BC - Rs. 700/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 400/-
Female
- General - Rs. 700/-
- EWS - Rs. 700/-
- EBC/BC - Rs. 700/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 400/-
Bihar Police SI Notification PDF
Direct Link to Apply - Bihar Police 212 Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI)
