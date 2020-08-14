Bihar Police SI & Sergeant 2213 Vacancy 2020: Application, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Notification 2020 for the recruitment of 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant. Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant is a Level 6 post that comes in a Pay Matrix of Rs 35400- Rs 112400 as per 7th Pay Commission. The Bihar Police PSI/Sergeant Application Process will begin on 16th August 2020. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Here in this article, we have shared the complete information regarding the Bihar Police recruitment such as Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary structure. Go through these details below, but first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant 2020 Recruitment Process:

Event Date Release of Notification PDF 14 August 2020 Start of Application Process 16 August 2020 Last Date of Application Process 24 September 2020 Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Exam Date Soon!

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Have a look at the post-wise vacancy details of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant recruitment:

Post Vacancy Police Sub Inspector (PSI) 1998 Sergeant 215 Total 2213 Vacancy

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Application Process 2020

BPSSC activates online link for the application process of SI & Sergeant recruitment on 16th August on its official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Even Ex-Serviceman and already existing employees of Bihar Government can apply for the post. Have a look at the detailed process to fill application form below:

Bihar Police Application Fee

OBC/BC/EWC/General - Rs 700

SC/ST - Rs 400

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2020

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor's Degree before 1st August 2020.

Age Limit

Category Lower Age Limit Upper Age Limit General (Male) 20 Years 37 Years EBC/ BC (Male) 20 Years 40 Years General/ EBC/ BC (Female) 20 Years 40 Years SC/ ST (Male & Female) 20 Years 42 Years

Height

General & BC (Male): Minimum 165 CM

EBC/SC/ST (Male): Minimum 160 CM

Females: Minimum 155 CM Height & 48 kg

Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020

Candidates who want to get recruited to the SI post in the Bihar Home Police department need to undergo three phases of selection process. These phases are:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Physical Efficiency Test

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020

Let's now have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of the written prelims and mains examination below:

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern

Exam Name Prelims Exam Mode Written Format Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 100 Total Marks 200 Marks Duration 2 Hours Subject General Knowledge Current Issues

-The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam will be held offline in written mode

-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in the exam to qualify this round and get shortlisted for Mains exam.

-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern

Paper Total Questions Marks Duration General Hindi (Qualifying) 100 200 2 Hours General Studies 100 200 2 Hours

-The Bihar Police SI Mains exam will be held offline in written mode

-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in General Hindi Paper which is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in Hindi paper will not be counted for merit list

-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer

-Number of Candidates to be selected for Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times more than the Vacancies.

Tie-Breaking Principle

If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks in the Mains examination, then the BPSSC will consider their Date of Birth to rank them on the merit list.

If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks and are that of same Birth Date, then their selection for the merit list will be done through physical eligibility.

Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2020

Sub Inspector

Test Male Female Run 1 Mile in 6 minutes 30 Sec 1 Km in 6 minutes High Jump 4 feet 3 feet Long Jump 12 feet 9 feet Shot Put 16 pound for 16 Feet 12 Pound for 10 feet

Sergeant

Test Male Female High Jump 4 ft 6 inch 3 ft Long Jump 15 ft 9 ft Shot Put 16 pound for 20 ft 12 pound for 10 ft

Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2020

Candidates will be selected for the final merit list on the basis of their marks obtained in Mains examination. Candidates need to obtain these minimum cut off marks as per their category:

SC/ST/Female - 32%

EBC - 34%

BC - 36.5%

General - 40%

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Salary 2020