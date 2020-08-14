Bihar Police SI & Sergeant 2213 Vacancy 2020: Application, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Notification 2020 for the recruitment of 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant. Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant is a Level 6 post that comes in a Pay Matrix of Rs 35400- Rs 112400 as per 7th Pay Commission. The Bihar Police PSI/Sergeant Application Process will begin on 16th August 2020. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Here in this article, we have shared the complete information regarding the Bihar Police recruitment such as Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary structure. Go through these details below, but first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of Notification PDF
|
14 August 2020
|
Start of Application Process
|
16 August 2020
|
Last Date of Application Process
|
24 September 2020
|
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Exam Date
|
Soon!
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
Have a look at the post-wise vacancy details of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant recruitment:
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
Police Sub Inspector (PSI)
|
1998
|
Sergeant
|
215
|
Total
|
2213 Vacancy
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Application Process 2020
BPSSC activates online link for the application process of SI & Sergeant recruitment on 16th August on its official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Even Ex-Serviceman and already existing employees of Bihar Government can apply for the post. Have a look at the detailed process to fill application form below:
Step 1: Visit bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Apply Online for SI and Sergeant posts in Bihar Police
Step 3: Complete the Registration Process and Make Fee Payment
Step 4: Fill the Online Application Form by entering the required details
Step 5: Save confirmation page
Bihar Police Application Fee
OBC/BC/EWC/General - Rs 700
SC/ST - Rs 400
Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2020
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor's Degree before 1st August 2020.
Age Limit
|
Category
|
Lower Age Limit
|
Upper Age Limit
|
General (Male)
|
20 Years
|
37 Years
|
EBC/ BC (Male)
|
20 Years
|
40 Years
|
General/ EBC/ BC (Female)
|
20 Years
|
40 Years
|
SC/ ST (Male & Female)
|
20 Years
|
42 Years
Height
General & BC (Male): Minimum 165 CM
EBC/SC/ST (Male): Minimum 160 CM
Females: Minimum 155 CM Height & 48 kg
For detailed eligibility criteria, visit the following link:
Bihar Police SI Notification PDF 2020
Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020
Candidates who want to get recruited to the SI post in the Bihar Home Police department need to undergo three phases of selection process. These phases are:
Prelims Exam
Mains Exam
Physical Efficiency Test
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020
Let's now have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of the written prelims and mains examination below:
Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Exam Name
|
Prelims Exam
|
Mode
|
Written
|
Format
|
Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
200 Marks
|
Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Subject
|
General Knowledge
Current Issues
-The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam will be held offline in written mode
-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format
-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in the exam to qualify this round and get shortlisted for Mains exam.
-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer
Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
(Qualifying)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
|
|
|
-The Bihar Police SI Mains exam will be held offline in written mode
-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format
-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in General Hindi Paper which is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in Hindi paper will not be counted for merit list
-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer
-Number of Candidates to be selected for Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times more than the Vacancies.
Tie-Breaking Principle
If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks in the Mains examination, then the BPSSC will consider their Date of Birth to rank them on the merit list.
If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks and are that of same Birth Date, then their selection for the merit list will be done through physical eligibility.
Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2020
Sub Inspector
|
Test
|
Male
|
Female
|
Run
|
1 Mile in 6 minutes 30 Sec
|
1 Km in 6 minutes
|
High Jump
|
4 feet
|
3 feet
|
Long Jump
|
12 feet
|
9 feet
|
Shot Put
|
16 pound for 16 Feet
|
12 Pound for 10 feet
Sergeant
|
Test
|
Male
|
Female
|
High Jump
|
4 ft 6 inch
|
3 ft
|
Long Jump
|
15 ft
|
9 ft
|
Shot Put
|
16 pound for 20 ft
|
12 pound for 10 ft
Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2020
Candidates will be selected for the final merit list on the basis of their marks obtained in Mains examination. Candidates need to obtain these minimum cut off marks as per their category:
SC/ST/Female - 32%
EBC - 34%
BC - 36.5%
General - 40%
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Salary 2020
|
Post
|
Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Sub Inspector (SI)
|
Level 6
|
Rs 35400 - Rs 112400
|
Sergeant
|
Level 6
|
Rs 35400 - Rs 112400