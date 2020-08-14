Study at Home
Search

Bihar Police SI & Sergeant 2213 Vacancy 2020: Application, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: BPSSC has released Notification PDF for 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant. Bihar Police SI/Sergeant application process begins on 16th August 2020. Check Bihar Police SI & Sergeant Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus and Salary.

Aug 14, 2020 18:44 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Bihar Police Recruitment 2020
Bihar Police Recruitment 2020

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Notification 2020 for the recruitment of 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant. Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant is a Level 6 post that comes in a Pay Matrix of Rs 35400- Rs 112400 as per 7th Pay Commission. The Bihar Police PSI/Sergeant Application Process will begin on 16th August 2020. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Here in this article, we have shared the complete information regarding the Bihar Police recruitment such as Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary structure. Go through these details below, but first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant 2020 Recruitment Process:

Event

Date

Release of Notification PDF

14 August 2020

Start of Application Process

16 August 2020

Last Date of Application Process

24 September 2020

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Exam Date

Soon!

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Have a look at the post-wise vacancy details of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant recruitment:

Post

Vacancy

Police Sub Inspector (PSI)

 1998

Sergeant

 215

Total

2213 Vacancy

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Application Process 2020

BPSSC activates online link for the application process of SI & Sergeant recruitment on 16th August on its official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Even Ex-Serviceman and already existing employees of Bihar Government can apply for the post. Have a look at the detailed process to fill application form below:

Step 1: Visit bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Apply Online for SI and Sergeant posts in Bihar Police

Step 3: Complete the Registration Process and Make Fee Payment

Step 4: Fill the Online Application Form by entering the required details

Step 5: Save confirmation page

Bihar Police Application Fee

OBC/BC/EWC/General - Rs 700

SC/ST - Rs 400

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2020

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor's Degree before 1st August 2020.

Age Limit

Category

Lower Age Limit

Upper Age Limit

General (Male)

20 Years

37 Years

EBC/ BC (Male)

20 Years

40 Years

General/ EBC/ BC (Female)

20 Years

40 Years

SC/ ST (Male & Female)

20 Years

42 Years

Height

General & BC (Male): Minimum 165 CM

EBC/SC/ST (Male): Minimum 160 CM

Females: Minimum 155 CM Height & 48 kg

For detailed eligibility criteria, visit the following link:

Bihar Police SI Notification PDF 2020

Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020

Candidates who want to get recruited to the SI post in the Bihar Home Police department need to undergo three phases of selection process. These phases are:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Physical Efficiency Test

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020

Let's now have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of the written prelims and mains examination below:

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern

Exam Name

Prelims Exam

Mode

Written

Format

Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions

100

Total Marks

200 Marks

Duration

2 Hours

Subject

General Knowledge

Current Issues

-The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam will be held offline in written mode

-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in the exam to qualify this round and get shortlisted for Mains exam.

-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern                                      

Paper

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

General Hindi

(Qualifying)

100

200

2 Hours

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

 

 

 

 

-The Bihar Police SI Mains exam will be held offline in written mode

-Questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-Candidates need to gain minimum 30% marks in General Hindi Paper which is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in Hindi paper will not be counted for merit list

-There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer

-Number of Candidates to be selected for Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times more than the Vacancies.

Tie-Breaking Principle

If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks in the Mains examination, then the BPSSC will consider their Date of Birth to rank them on the merit list.

If two or more than two candidates obtain equal marks and are that of same Birth Date, then their selection for the merit list will be done through physical eligibility.

Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2020

Sub Inspector

Test

Male

Female

Run

1 Mile in 6 minutes 30 Sec

1 Km in 6 minutes

High Jump

4 feet

3 feet

Long Jump

12 feet

9 feet

Shot Put

16 pound for 16 Feet

12 Pound for 10 feet

Sergeant

Test

Male

Female

High Jump

4 ft 6 inch

3 ft

Long Jump

15 ft

9 ft

Shot Put

16 pound for 20 ft

12 pound for 10 ft

Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2020

Candidates will be selected for the final merit list on the basis of their marks obtained in Mains examination. Candidates need to obtain these minimum cut off marks as per their category:

SC/ST/Female - 32%

EBC - 34%

BC - 36.5%

General - 40%

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Salary 2020

Post

Level

Pay Scale

Sub Inspector (SI)

 Level 6

 Rs 35400 - Rs 112400

Sergeant  

 Level 6

Rs 35400 - Rs 112400

Related Stories