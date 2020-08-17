Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: PDF Download Exam Pattern & Syllabus for BPSSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police SI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: BPSSC has released the Bihar Police SI Notification 2020 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Sergeant to fill 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state. Of these 2213 vacancies, BPSSC seeks to recruit 1998 vacancy of Sub Inspectors (SI). The Bihar Police SI Application Process has already begun @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Sub Inspector or Sergeant recruitment by visiting the official website. The recruitment will be carried out through written Prelims and Mains examinations. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and subject-wise syllabus of the Bihar Police SI Prelims and Mains. Candidates who would appear for the exams, should definitely go through the syllabus here before beginning with the exam preparations. Let's first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 below:

Important Dates of Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 Start of Online Application Process 16 August 2020 Last Date of Online Applications 29 September 2020 Prelims Exam Date To be notified later Mains Exam Date To be notified later Date of PET To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared below the selection process, exam pattern and detailed syllabus of Bihar Police SI 2020 Recruitment Exam that will enable candidates to boost their preparations in a systematic manner.

Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020

The selection process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 involves three successive phase:

- Written Prelims Exam

- Written Mains Exam

- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020

BPSSC organises two phases of written exams for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. These phases are - Prelims and Mains. The exam pattern is different for both Prelims and Mains examinations. Have a look at the exam pattern below:

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

Exam Name Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 No. of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 200 Marks Time 2 Hours Subjects General Knowledge Current Issues

-The Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted in written mode

-Questions will be asked in objective Multiple Choice format

-Minimum qualifying marks for Prelims exam are 30%

-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates

Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

Paper No. of Questions Marks Time General Hindi 100 200 2 Hours General Studies 100 200 2 Hours Total 200 400 4 Hours

-The Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 will also be held in written mode in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature and candidates just need to obtain 30% marks to pass this paper

-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates

-Total Number of Candidates to be selected for PET-Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times the total number of Vacancies.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of both Prelims and Mains exams here:

Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2020 Current Events - National & International Sports Important National Facts Renowned Personalities & Common Names Full forms and Abbreviations Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Award and Authors Culture and Religion Heritage and Arts Countries & Currencies Diplomatic Relations, Defence & Neighbors Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2020 General Hindi Unseen Passage Fill in the blanks Grammar: अव्यय निपात समास लिंग वचन कारक सर्वनाम क्रिया ध्वनी शभ्द अवुम पद संज्ञा विशेषण क्रिया विशेषण संधि General Studies MATHEMATICS & MENTAL ABILITY TEST Number System Introduction to Algebra Whole Numbers Negative Numbers and Integers Ratio and Proportion Data Interpretation SI & CI Discount Basic geometrical ideas Understanding Elementary Shapes Quadrilateral Symmetry Construction Mensuration Fractions Exponents Cube root Profit & Loss Puzzles Blood Relations Syllogism Analogies Figure Series Alphanumeric series Odd One Out GENERAL SCIENCE Sound Light Natural Phenomena Natural Resources Electric current and circuits Magnets & magnetism Environmental concerns Pollution Change of matter The structure of Atom Molecules Metals & Nonmetals Carbon Soil Acids, base, salt The Universe Motion Force Work & Energy CIVICS Indian Constitution Parliamentary Government The Judiciary Democracy Central Government State Government Local Government Understanding Media Unpacking Gender Social Justice & Marginalised Diversity INDIAN HISTORY New Kings and Kingdoms Culture and Science Sultans of Delhi Architecture First Empire Creation of an Empire Contacts with Distant Lands Social Change Regional Cultures Establishment of Company Power Rural Life and Society Colonialism and Tribal Societies Revolt of 1857-58 Women and reform Nationalist Movement India After Independence INDIAN GEOGRAPHY Air Water Human Environment Natural Resources, Human resources Agriculture Geography as a social study Planet Earth in solar system Globe Political Map of India

Bihar Police SI 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who would successfully clear prelims and mains exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will include following tests for males and females:

Test Male Female Run 1 Mile in 6 min 30 Sec 1 Km in 6 min High Jump 4 ft 3 feet Long Jump 12 ft 9 ft Shot Put 16 pound for 16 Ft 12 Pound for 10 ft

Bihar Police SI Merit List 2020: Criteria for selection of Candidates

The BPSSC will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains examination for preparing final merit list. The marks of Bihar Police SI Prelims exam are not counted for the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks or cut off marks that candidates need to obtain in the Bihar Police SI Mains exam are:

Category Passing Marks SC/ST/Female 32% EBC 34% BC 36.5% General 40%

The appointment of candidates as Bihar Police Sub Inspector will be based on their performance in Mains and Physical Efficiency Test.