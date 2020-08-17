Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: PDF Download Exam Pattern & Syllabus for BPSSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police SI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: BPSSC has released the Bihar Police SI Notification 2020 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Sergeant to fill 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state. Of these 2213 vacancies, BPSSC seeks to recruit 1998 vacancy of Sub Inspectors (SI). The Bihar Police SI Application Process has already begun @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Sub Inspector or Sergeant recruitment by visiting the official website. The recruitment will be carried out through written Prelims and Mains examinations. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and subject-wise syllabus of the Bihar Police SI Prelims and Mains. Candidates who would appear for the exams, should definitely go through the syllabus here before beginning with the exam preparations. Let's first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 below:
Important Dates of Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020
Start of Online Application Process
16 August 2020
Last Date of Online Applications
29 September 2020
Prelims Exam Date
To be notified later
Mains Exam Date
To be notified later
Date of PET
To be notified later
For the ease of the candidates, we have shared below the selection process, exam pattern and detailed syllabus of Bihar Police SI 2020 Recruitment Exam that will enable candidates to boost their preparations in a systematic manner.
Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020
The selection process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 involves three successive phase:
- Written Prelims Exam
- Written Mains Exam
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020
BPSSC organises two phases of written exams for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. These phases are - Prelims and Mains. The exam pattern is different for both Prelims and Mains examinations. Have a look at the exam pattern below:
Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern
Exam Name
Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020
No. of Questions
100
Maximum Marks
200 Marks
Time
2 Hours
Subjects
General Knowledge
Current Issues
-The Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted in written mode
-Questions will be asked in objective Multiple Choice format
-Minimum qualifying marks for Prelims exam are 30%
-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates
Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 Exam Pattern
Paper
No. of Questions
Marks
Time
General Hindi
100
200
2 Hours
General Studies
100
200
2 Hours
Total
200
400
4 Hours
-The Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 will also be held in written mode in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format
-General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature and candidates just need to obtain 30% marks to pass this paper
-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates
-Total Number of Candidates to be selected for PET-Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times the total number of Vacancies.
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains
Have a look at the detailed syllabus of both Prelims and Mains exams here:
Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2020
Current Events - National & International
Sports
Important National Facts
Renowned Personalities & Common Names
Full forms and Abbreviations
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Award and Authors
Culture and Religion
Heritage and Arts
Countries & Currencies
Diplomatic Relations, Defence & Neighbors
Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2020
|
|
Unseen Passage
Fill in the blanks
Grammar:
अव्यय
निपात
समास
लिंग
वचन
कारक
सर्वनाम
क्रिया
ध्वनी
शभ्द अवुम पद
संज्ञा
विशेषण
क्रिया विशेषण
संधि
General Studies
MATHEMATICS & MENTAL ABILITY TEST
Number System
Introduction to Algebra
Whole Numbers
Negative Numbers and Integers
Ratio and Proportion
Data Interpretation
SI & CI
Discount
Basic geometrical ideas
Understanding Elementary Shapes
Quadrilateral
Symmetry
Construction
Mensuration
Fractions Exponents
Cube root
Profit & Loss
Puzzles
Blood Relations
Syllogism
Analogies
Figure Series
Alphanumeric series
Odd One Out
GENERAL SCIENCE
Sound
Light
Natural Phenomena
Natural Resources
Electric current and circuits
Magnets & magnetism
Environmental concerns
Pollution
Change of matter
The structure of Atom
Molecules
Metals & Nonmetals
Carbon
Soil
Acids, base, salt
The Universe
Motion
Force
Work & Energy
CIVICS
Indian Constitution
Parliamentary Government
The Judiciary
Democracy
Central Government
State Government
Local Government
Understanding Media
Unpacking Gender
Social Justice & Marginalised
Diversity
INDIAN HISTORY
New Kings and Kingdoms
Culture and Science
Sultans of Delhi
Architecture
First Empire
Creation of an Empire
Contacts with Distant Lands
Social Change
Regional Cultures
Establishment of Company Power
Rural Life and Society
Colonialism and Tribal Societies
Revolt of 1857-58
Women and reform
Nationalist Movement
India After Independence
INDIAN GEOGRAPHY
Air
Water
Human Environment
Natural Resources, Human resources
Agriculture
Geography as a social study
Planet Earth in solar system
Globe
Political Map of India
Bihar Police SI 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates who would successfully clear prelims and mains exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will include following tests for males and females:
Test
Male
Female
Run
1 Mile in 6 min 30 Sec
1 Km in 6 min
High Jump
4 ft
3 feet
Long Jump
12 ft
9 ft
Shot Put
16 pound for 16 Ft
12 Pound for 10 ft
Bihar Police SI Merit List 2020: Criteria for selection of Candidates
The BPSSC will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains examination for preparing final merit list. The marks of Bihar Police SI Prelims exam are not counted for the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks or cut off marks that candidates need to obtain in the Bihar Police SI Mains exam are:
Category
Passing Marks
SC/ST/Female
32%
EBC
34%
BC
36.5%
General
40%
The appointment of candidates as Bihar Police Sub Inspector will be based on their performance in Mains and Physical Efficiency Test.