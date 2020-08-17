Study at Home
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: PDF Download Exam Pattern & Syllabus for BPSSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: BPSSC has announced Bihar Police SI and Sergeant Recruitment 2020 for 2213 vacancies that will be filled through written exams. PDF Download detailed exam pattern and syllabus for Bihar Police SI Prelims and Mains here.

Aug 17, 2020 18:42 IST
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020
Bihar Police SI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: BPSSC has released the Bihar Police SI Notification 2020 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Sergeant to fill 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state. Of these 2213 vacancies, BPSSC seeks to recruit 1998 vacancy of Sub Inspectors (SI). The Bihar Police SI Application Process has already begun @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Sub Inspector or Sergeant recruitment by visiting the official website. The recruitment will be carried out through written Prelims and Mains examinations. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and subject-wise syllabus of the Bihar Police SI Prelims and Mains. Candidates who would appear for the exams, should definitely go through the syllabus here before beginning with the exam preparations. Let's first have a look at the important dates of the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 below:

Important Dates of Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020

Start of Online Application Process

16 August 2020

Last Date of Online Applications

29 September 2020

Prelims Exam Date

To be notified later

Mains Exam Date

To be notified later

Date of PET

To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared below the selection process, exam pattern and detailed syllabus of Bihar Police SI 2020 Recruitment Exam that will enable candidates to boost their preparations in a systematic manner.

Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2020

The selection process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 involves three successive phase:

- Written Prelims Exam

- Written Mains Exam

- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Bihar Police SI Selection

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2020

BPSSC organises two phases of written exams for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. These phases are - Prelims and Mains. The exam pattern is different for both Prelims and Mains examinations. Have a look at the exam pattern below:

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

Exam Name

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020

No. of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

200 Marks

Time

2 Hours

Subjects

General Knowledge

Current Issues

-The Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted in written mode

-Questions will be asked in objective Multiple Choice format

-Minimum qualifying marks for Prelims exam are 30%

-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates

Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 Exam Pattern                                      

Paper

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Hindi

100

200

2 Hours

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

 Total

200

400

4 Hours

-The Bihar Police SI Mains 2020 will also be held in written mode in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

-General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature and candidates just need to obtain 30% marks to pass this paper

-There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for every marked wrong by candidates

-Total Number of Candidates to be selected for PET-Physical Efficiency Test will be 6-times the total number of Vacancies.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of both Prelims and Mains exams here:

Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2020

Current Events - National & International

Sports

Important National Facts

Renowned Personalities & Common Names

Full forms and Abbreviations

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Award and Authors

Culture and Religion

Heritage and Arts

Countries & Currencies

Diplomatic Relations, Defence & Neighbors

Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2020

General Hindi

 

Unseen Passage

Fill in the blanks

Grammar:

अव्यय

निपात

समास

लिंग

वचन

कारक

सर्वनाम

क्रिया

ध्वनी

शभ्द अवुम पद

संज्ञा

विशेषण

क्रिया विशेषण

संधि

General Studies

 

MATHEMATICS & MENTAL ABILITY TEST

Number System

Introduction to Algebra

Whole Numbers

Negative Numbers and Integers

Ratio and Proportion

Data Interpretation

SI & CI

Discount

Basic geometrical ideas

Understanding Elementary Shapes

Quadrilateral

Symmetry

Construction

Mensuration

Fractions Exponents

Cube root

Profit & Loss

Puzzles

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Analogies

Figure Series

Alphanumeric series

Odd One Out

GENERAL SCIENCE

Sound

Light

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Electric current and circuits

Magnets & magnetism

Environmental concerns

Pollution

Change of matter

The structure of Atom

Molecules

Metals & Nonmetals

Carbon

Soil

Acids, base, salt

The Universe

Motion

Force

Work & Energy

CIVICS 

Indian Constitution

Parliamentary Government

The Judiciary

Democracy

Central Government

State Government

Local Government

Understanding Media

Unpacking Gender

Social Justice & Marginalised

Diversity

INDIAN HISTORY 

New Kings and Kingdoms

Culture and Science

Sultans of Delhi

Architecture

First Empire

Creation of an Empire

Contacts with Distant Lands

Social Change

Regional Cultures

Establishment of Company Power

Rural Life and Society

Colonialism and Tribal Societies

Revolt of 1857-58

Women and reform

Nationalist Movement

India After Independence

INDIAN GEOGRAPHY

Air

Water

Human Environment

Natural Resources, Human resources

Agriculture

Geography as a social study

Planet Earth in solar system

Globe

Political Map of India

Bihar Police SI 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who would successfully clear prelims and mains exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will include following tests for males and females:

Test

Male

Female

Run

1 Mile in 6 min 30 Sec

1 Km in 6 min

High Jump

4 ft

3 feet

Long Jump

12 ft

9 ft

Shot Put

16 pound for 16 Ft

12 Pound for 10 ft

Bihar Police SI Merit List 2020: Criteria for selection of Candidates

The BPSSC will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains examination for preparing final merit list. The marks of Bihar Police SI Prelims exam are not counted for the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks or cut off marks that candidates need to obtain in the Bihar Police SI Mains exam are:

Category

Passing Marks

SC/ST/Female

 32%

EBC

 34%

BC

 36.5%

General

 40%

The appointment of candidates as Bihar Police Sub Inspector will be based on their performance in Mains and Physical Efficiency Test.

