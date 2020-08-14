Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Notiifcation Released for 2213 Police Sub Inspector (SI) & Sergeant Posts, Apply Online @bpssc.bih.nic.in from 16 Aug, Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the recruitment notification to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant. Bihar Police will start online application process on 16 August 2020. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 till 24 September 2020. Ex-Seviceman and Employees of Bihar Government are also eligible to apply

A total of 2213 vacancies are available under BPSSC Recruitment 2020, against advertisement number 03/2020. Out of total, 1998 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector and 215 for Sergeant Posts.

Candidates seeking to apply BPSSC SI Recruitment 2020 should be a graduate. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for Bihar Police SI Notification. More details on BPSSC Recruitment 2020 such as application process, selection process, salary and other details below:

Bihar Police Official Notification PDF

Bihar Police SI Recruitment Notification

Online Application Link - to active on 16

Notification Details

Advt No. - 03/2020

Bihar Police SI Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 16 August 2020

Closing date of Online Application: 24 September 2020

Bihar Police SI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2213

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) - 1998 Posts

Sergeant - 215 Posts

Bihar Police SI Salary:

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) - Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400)

Sergeant - Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400)

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police SI and Sergeant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor Degree

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit:

General (Male) and EWC (Male) - 20 to 37 Years

EBC, BC, Female General Candidates and Female EWC Candidates - 20 to 40 Years

SC, ST (Male and Female) - 20 to 42 Years

Check the notification link for details of the Relaxation in Age Limit.

Selection Process for Bihar Police SI Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test i.e. Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam.

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam - The exam will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours. The questions will be related to General Knowledge. The candidates will be required minimum 30% marks in order to appear for the mains exam.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam - The mains exam will be conducted in two parts. Part 1 will have 100 questions on General Hindi and Part 2 will have 100 questions on General Knowledge,. Each part will be given 2 hours to complete.

Negative marks will be done for both exams of 0.2 marks.

Bihar Police SI Physical Eligibility:

How to Apply for Bihar Police Range Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through Bihar Police Official website http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ from 16 August to 24 September 2020.

Bihar Police SI Application Fee:

OBC, BC, EWC and General Candidates - Rs. 700

SC, ST - Rs. 400