Bihar Postal Circle GDS Result 2019-20 Declared @indiapost.gov.in, Download Selection List 1058 Candidates

Bihar Postal Circle GDS Result 2019-20: Bihar Postal Circle has announced the result of Gramin Dak Sevak. A list has been uploaded carrying the name of all selected candidates on official website. Candidates who have applied for Bihar GDS Recruitment can check the result on official website of Indian Post www.indiapost.gov.in.

Bihar Postal Circle GDS Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for Bihar circle through the prescribed link.

A total of 1058 candidates are shortlisted by the postal circle in Bihar. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for verification of all educational & other certificates and documents. According to official notice “The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”

India Post had published the recruitment notification for the recruitment of the 1058 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Bihar Postal Circle in the month of August 2019. The last date for submission of online application date was 22 September 2019.