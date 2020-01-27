India Post GDS Results 2019 for Telangana, Chattisgarh and AP Circle Released @appost.in, Check Selected Candidates List Here

India Post GDS Result 2019 for Telangana, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and AP Circle: India Post Today, on 27 January 2020 has declared the result for the India Post-Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Posts for Telangana, Chattisgarh and AP Circle on its official website - appost.in.. All candidates who have applied for the India Post Telangana, Chattisgarh, and AP Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Posts can check their Results through the official website or the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Telangana, Chattisgarh and AP GDS Result 2019

Highlights of Earlier Notified Vacancies:

Telangana Circle- 970 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Post

Chattisgarh Circle- 1799 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

AP Circle - 2707 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

West Bengal Circle- 5778 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

The final selection for the Indian Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will be done on the basis of document verification of all educational & other certificates produced by the candidates. The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied.

How to Download Telangana, West Bengal, Chattisgarh and AP GDS Result 2019:

Visit the official website i.e. appost.in.

Then visit the Result Section available on the home page.

Click on the link related to the result of Telangana (970), Chattisgarh (1799) and AP (2707), West Bengal (5778) Circle.

After that, you will get a New Window where you will get the desired PDF

You should take Print Out of your desired result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of India Post for the latest updates regarding GDS Result 2019 for Other Circles and the latest Notified India Post GDS Jobs.