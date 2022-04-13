Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 (Out) @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website-csbc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here.

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website. CSBC is set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from 26 April 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the PET round for the the post of Constable in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department can download the PET Admit from the official website-csbc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Central Selection Board of Constable has earlier declared the list of qualified candidates in the written exam for Constable in Prohibition post.

The board had organized the exam on 27-02-2022 for a total of 2,77,288 candidates of which 234643 have appeared in the exam. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round as per the selection process for the Constable in Prohibition post.

A total of 1825 candidates are qualified for PET Exam in which they will have to appear for the events including Race, Shot Put, Long Jump etc.

In a bid to download the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the home page.

You can download the Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Go to the official website of CSBC and then visit 'Prohibition Department' Click on the link 'Download your e-Admit Card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2021) ' on the home page. Provide the login credentials on the link available on the home page. Download Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 in a new window. Take a print out of the same for future use.

You can download the Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.