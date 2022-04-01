Bihar SI Mains Admit Card 2022 to release on 5 April @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 24 April

Bihar SI Mains Admit Card 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to release the mains exam admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant on 5 April 2022. Candidates will be able to download Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Admit Card from the official website, once released.

The board has scheduled the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Exam for 24 April 2022. Wherein 47900 candidates to be appeared in the exam as per the prelims result. Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Prelims Exam were held on 26 December 2021 and the result was announced on 2 February 2022.

As of now, a notice flashing on the official website, Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Admit cards Download will start from 5th April 2022, 11 am. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download Bihar Police SI Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Bihar Police. i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Now, Enter your credential details and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 2,213 vacancies in different departments. out of the total, 1998 vacancies are for Police SI Posts and 198 are for Sergeant posts. The notification for the same was released on 16 August 2020. The process of online applications was continued till 24 September 2022.

A link to download Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2022 to be provided in this article also.