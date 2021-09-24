Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021: Job Opportunities for graduates in Bihar, will get hefty salary

Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021: There is good news for job seekers who are looking for government jobs in Bihar. As Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Mines Inspector post. The commission will fill about 100 posts under this recruitment out of which 41 vacancies are for General Category, 11 are for BC, 19posts for EWS, 10 are for OBC Female, 3 are for SC, 15 are for SC, 1 for ST.

The application process has started on 20th September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website on 20 October 2021. However, the last date of submitting the application along with the fee is 22 October 2021.

To apply for BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment, The candidate must have a Diploma in Mines and Mines Surveying from any Recognized Institute in India OR Degree in Geology from Any Recognized University in India and between the age group of 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms). The selection will be done on the basis of a written test. The candidates will get a salary in the PB - 2, 9300-34800, Grade Pay 4 4200 after the appointment.

The candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 22 October 2021 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can go through the online application link directly by clicking on the below link. The candidates are advised to read all instructions before submitting the online application. The candidates are advised not to waste the time and submit the applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

No application will be submitted without paying the application fee. The candidates are required to pay the required amount. The candidates belonging to the General/BC/OBC Category have to pay Rs. 750/-, for SC/ST Rs. 200/-, for Candidates outside Bihar - Rs. 750/-, PWD - Rs. 200/-and the female candidates belonging from Bihar have to Rs. 200/-.

