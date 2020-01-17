Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 out @bsebstet2019.in: Download Here; BSTET Exam on 28 January

Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 @ bsebstet2019.in: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSTET Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can now download the Bihar STET Admit Card by visiting BSEB website. The Admit Card contains important details of the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test such as Exam Date & Time, Exam Centre, Candidate’s Name, Roll Number and other information. The Bihar STET exam will be held on 28th January 2020 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates mandatorily need to carry the admit card to the exam centre. So, download your Bihar STET admit card now from the direct link mentioned below and know your exam time now.

Candidates who want to fetch teaching job in the Bihar schools appear for this exam to get the Bihar STET Certificate, which is one of the eligibility criteria for recruitment in Bihar government schools. Candidates who want to teach Classes 9th & 10th appear for Bihar STET Paper-I (25,270 vacancies) and candidates who want to teach Classes 11th & 12th appear for Bihar STET Paper-II (12,065 vacancies). Both Bihar STET Paper 1 & 2 are held on the same day in different sessions. BSTET Paper 1 Exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and BSTET Paper 2 Exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Bihar STET Exam and Physical Education & Health Instructor Examination 2019 (PEHIE) will be held on the same day, i.e. 28th January. Candidates need to carry the Bihar STET 2019 Admit Card to the exam centre for both the papers. The importance of BSTET Admit Card is mentioned below along with important instructions. First, download your admit card from the given link:

How to download Bihar STET Admit Card 2019-20?

The admit card of the Bihar STET 2019 exam will be released by Bihar Board BSEB online at bsebstet2019.in. Follow these steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on BSTET Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Log in by entering Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code

Step 4: Download the BSEB Bihar STET Admit Card

Details Mentioned of Bihar STET Admit Card 2019

- Candidate’s Name

- Roll Number

- Father’s Name

- Exam Date

- Exam Time

- Exam centre

- Photograph

- Candidate’s Sign

- Exam Day Instructions

Bihar STET Exam Schedule 2019

Paper Date Timing Duration Marks BSTET Paper 1 (Secondary Schools) 28 January 2020 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM 2.30 hours 150 BSTET Paper 2 (Higher Secondary Schools) 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

- Both Paper 1 & 2 will be held in Pen & Paper Mode

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Questions format

- Bihar STET Paper 1 will ask 150 questions from Languages Hindi/Urdu/Sanskrit/English, Maths, Science and Social Science.

- Bihar STET Paper 2 will ask 150 questions from English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany and Computer Science

- Each question carries 1 mark

- There is no negative marking

Important Instructions for Bihar BSTET 2019 exam

- Reach exam centre one hour prior to the exam time or reporting time to avoid any last-minute delays.

- Carry your BSTET Admit Card, Photographs, Ball Pen and Photo ID Proof

- Follow the Dress Code: No shoes, socks and wrist watch

- Do not carry any electronic gadget