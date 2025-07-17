Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2025: Bihar State Govt to Launch TRE-4 Recruitment Drive S

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2025: If you are government teacher aspirants then you have reason to smile. Yes, Bihar Government is all set to launch the recruitment drive under the fourth phase of the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) across the state. It is expected that over 1.2 lakh teaching posts vacancies will be filled in government schools across the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shared the brief details to the social media site X (formerly twitter) about the recruitment drive. Kumar has directed the state’s Education Department to promptly identify vacant teaching posts in government schools and begin preparations for the fourth phase of the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on the same at the social media platform X, “The Education Department has been instructed to identify vacancies of teachers in government schools and initiate the process to conduct the TRE-4 examination at the earliest. The state government has already clarified that the benefit of 35 per cent reservation for women in appointments will be given to those who are residents of Bihar.”