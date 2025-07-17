Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2025: Bihar State Govt to Launch TRE-4 Recruitment Drive S

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2025: The Bihar government is set to launch the TRE-4 (Teacher Recruitment Exam-4) drive in 2025 to fill over 1.2 lakh teaching vacancies across the state. The department will soon release the detailed recruitment process with  notification and eligibility criteria. 

Jul 17, 2025

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2025: If you are government teacher aspirants then you have reason to smile. Yes, Bihar Government is all set to launch the recruitment drive under the fourth phase of the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) across the state. It is expected that over 1.2 lakh teaching posts vacancies will be filled in government schools across the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shared the brief details to the social media site X (formerly twitter) about the recruitment drive. Kumar has directed the state’s Education Department to promptly identify vacant teaching posts in government schools and begin preparations for the fourth phase of the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on the same at the social media platform X, “The Education Department has been instructed to identify vacancies of teachers in government schools and initiate the process to conduct the TRE-4 examination at the earliest. The state government has already clarified that the benefit of 35 per cent reservation for women in appointments will be given to those who are residents of Bihar.”

 

It is expected that the government will launch the recruitment drive for the post of Primary Teacher (Class 1-), Middle School Teacher (Class 6-8), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) and Higher Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12) in various government schools across the state.

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment: Highlights

It is noted that the Government has already successfully launched the Bihar Teachers' Recruitment (TRE) drive including 1, 2 and 3 across the state. Have a look to the earlier launched recruitment drive and filled the number of vacancies with the same-

TRE-1 1.70 lakh teachers
TRE-2 70,000 teachers 
TRE-3 87,774 vacancies announced/66,603 posts filled

It is noted that Bihar is all set to face the assembly elections later this year and it is expected that the concerned department will launch the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) recruitment process before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming assembly elections.




