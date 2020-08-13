Bihar Vidhan Sabha DV Schedule 2020 for Various Group D Posts Declared @vidhansabha.bih.nic.in, Check Details

Bihar Vidhan Sabha DV Schedule 2020: Bihar Vidhan Sabha has announced the Document Verification Schedule for the various Posts under Group D on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Interview round for the Group D posts against the advertisement number 04/2018 can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification released by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on its official website, the Document Verification for the all qualified candidates in the Interview will be conducted 22 and 23 August 2020. Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the details Document Verification schedule on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified in the Interview round for the various Group D Posts against advertisement number 04/2018 will have to appear on the document verification according to their Roll Number and Schedule at the venue- Annexe Building, Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Candidates qualified in the Interview for the Group D posts can download the DV Schedule from the official website.

You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direect Link for Bihar Vidhan Sabha DV Schedule 2020

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in

Process to Download Bihar Vidhan Sabha DV Schedule 2020

Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Click on Important Notice regarding Advt No. 4/2018 . flashing on the homepage.

You wil get the PDF of the detail Document Verificatin Schedule on your screen.

You are advised to download Bihar Vidhan Sabha DV Schedule 2018 PDF and save it for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the interview result of various posts of Group D against the advertisement number 04/2018. Bihar Vidhan Sabha has conducted the Group D Interview 2020 from 11 September to 25 January 2020.