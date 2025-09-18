Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Admit Card 2025 Released at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 18, 2025, 13:48 IST

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025 is now available for download at sgpetadmit.blasrecruit.in. Candidates must download it using their application ID and DOB. The PET will be conducted on September 20, 21 and 22  for male, female and reserved candidates, respectively. Direct link to download the admit card is provided here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Admit Card 2025
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat has released the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card from the official website, sgpetadmit.blasrecruit.in, by providing their application ID and Date of Birth.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 for male candidates, September 21 for female candidates and September 22 for reserved candidates.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat has activated the link to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sgpetadmit.blasrecruit.in. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry it to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Admit Card 2025.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

How to Download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha PET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: vidhansabha.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the “Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025” link.
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
  • Verify the captcha and click “Submit”.
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Bihar Vidhan Sabha PET Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details are mentioned in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card

  • Candidate's Name
  • Category of Candidate
  • Photo and Signature
  • Examination Time
  • Examination Centre Details

 

 

 

