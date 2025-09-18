Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Admit Card 2025 Released at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat has released the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card from the official website, sgpetadmit.blasrecruit.in, by providing their application ID and Date of Birth.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 for male candidates, September 21 for female candidates and September 22 for reserved candidates.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat has activated the link to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard PET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sgpetadmit.blasrecruit.in. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry it to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Admit Card 2025.