BIS ASO Admit Card 2022 Released @bis.gov.in: Download Assistant Section Officer Call Letter

BIS ASO Admit Card 2022 Released: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) uploaded the admit card for the forthcoming exam scheduled to be held on 30 October for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). BIS ASO Admit Card Link is provided in this article. Students can directly download BIS Admit Card and appear in the exam.

The exam consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions related to General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. There will be 50 questions each in English and Reasoning, while 25 will be given in GK and Maths subjects.The total duration of the exam is 2hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks i.e. 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The candidates should be required to carry their BISC ASO Call Letter along with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be precisely the same. h. In the case of Scribe Candidates - The scribe form is duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

How to Download BIS ASO Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of the BIS and click on the link flashinh under 'Whats New' - ' Online examination for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) to be held on 30 October 2022'

Now, go to 'Click here to download the Admit Card'

Key your information such as 'Registration No / Roll No' and 'Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)'

Login in to the website

Download BIS Assistant Section Officer Admit Card

BIS had invited applications for the said posts from 19 April 2022 to 09 May 2022 on its website.