BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020 Update: Download List of Rejected Candidates for Bihar CCE Exam on 27 Dec @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding the admit card and rejection list for the 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020 (66th CCE) on its official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per BPSC 66th notice, the prelims exam for Bihar 66th Civil Service is scheduled to be held on 27 December 2020 (Sunday) at 888 exam centres under 35 districts of the state. The admit card for the same will be uploaded on the official website of the commission. BPSC 66th Admit Card Download Link information shall be updated soon on the official website and through newspapers.

Also, the commission has uploaded a rejection list of the rejected candidates on its website. The applications are rejected due to their Underage (Less than 20 years of age as on 01.08.2020) and Over Age (More than 37 years of age as on 01.08.2020). A total of 782 candidates are rejected for the Bihar 66th Pre Exam. These candidates can send their objection through email on bpscpat.bih@nic.in upto 16 December 2020 till 5 PM (Wednesday). They can check the list of rejected candidates through the link below:



BPSC 65th Exam Pattern:



The exam will have objective-type questions on General Studies, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of 150 marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours. There will be no negative marking.Language of the question paper will be bilingual i.e.Hindi and English.

It is to be noted that, that BPSC 66th Prelims exam is qualifying in nature which means that the marks obtained in this stage will not be counted for final merit list.

BPSC 66th Exam Syllabus:

General Science

History of India and Bihar

Rivers (Bihar)

Geography of India & Bihar

India's polity

Indian economy

National/International Current Affairs

The economy of Bihar after Freedom

Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar

Candidates qualify in the exam shall be called for BPSC 66th Mains Exam followed by interview. The final merit list will be prepared out of 1020 marks (900 for Mains + 120 for Interview).

A total of 733 are available for Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.