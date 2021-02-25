BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Raise Objections If any against Bihar Re-CCE till 8 February, Download Set Wise Answer Key Here

BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Exam on its website. All such candidates who appeared in Bihar Re-CCE 2021 on 14th February 2021 can download the prelims answer key through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has uploaded the provisional answer keys for General Studies Booklet Series A, B, C, D on its website. If any candidate has any doubt against the BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021, they may raise objections through the offline mode by sending an application along with the objection with a valid proof to the joint secretary cum controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 by post on or before 8 March 2021 till 5 PM. No objections will be received after the due date.

The candidates should note that BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 are provisional. The subject wise BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Invitation of Objection to Answers of 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 14th February 2021. flashing on the homepage and read instructions. Click on Provisional Answer Key:: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D. Candidates can download series wise answer key and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021

The candidates can evaluate their scores according to BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021. The commission will check the papers on the basis of answer keys. The candidates can directly download BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.