BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 New Exam Dates OUT: Check Bihar Civil Services General Studies (GS) Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 New Exam Dates OUT: Check latest exam pattern & Syllabus for BPSC PCS 2022 Preliminary Exam in detail (Paper-1 GS & Paper-2 CSAT) for the recruitment of 802 Vacancies.

Updated: Jun 21, 2022 13:50 IST
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 New Exam Dates OUT

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 New Exam Dates OUT: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced fresh dates for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Exam. BPSC conducts the Combined Competitive Exam to shortlist eligible graduates for various posts including General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) / Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, Inferior Electoral Officer, Revenue Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Labor superintendent, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department, and other posts.

Below are the important dates for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Exam:

BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22

BPSC 67th Events

Dates

BPSC 67th Notification Release Date

24th Sep 2021

BPSC 67th Online Application Opening & Closing Date

30th Sep to 19th Nov 2021

Last date of editing online applications

29th November 2021

BPSC 67th Fresh Admit Card 2022 Release

August 2022

67th BPSC Prelims Exam Date

Last week of August 2022

BPSC Prelims Result and Answer Key 2021

To be notified

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Date 2021

To be notified

BPSC 67th Mains 2021 Result

To be notified

BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Selection Process

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) will be held in 3 stages:

Stage of BPSC Exam

Type of Exam

Mode

Total Marks

Duration

Prelims

Objective

Offline

150

2 Hours

Mains

Subjective

Offline

One qualifying paper (Hindi)

900 ( 3 Papers of 300 marks each)

3 Hours for each Paper

Personal Interview

Physically Present

Offline

120

Not Defined

BPSC will be recruiting eligible candidates to fill 802 vacancies for various posts through the 67th BPSC exam. Earlier toral 726 vacancies were announced out of which 228 posts were reserved for women candidates and the rest 498 posts were available for male candidates. Later BPSC had increased the vacancies to 802 for the 67th BPSC exam 2022 including the vacancies for Jail Superintendent and Labour Enforcement Officer. Check the post-wise vacancy table from the below table. 

BPSC 67th Vacancy Details

S.No

Post Name

Males Vacancy

Females Vacancy

Total

1

Bihar Administrative Service (बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा)

57

31

88

2

State Tax Assistant Commissioner (राज्य कर सहायक आयुक्त)

14

07

21

3

Inferior Electoral Officer (अवर निर्वाचन प्रदधिकारी)

03

01

04

4

Bihar Education Service (बिहार शिक्षा सेवा)

09

03

12

5

Planning Authority/District Planning Authority (नियोजन प्रदधिकारी/ज़िला नियोजन प्रदाधिकारी)

02

00

02

6

Labor Superintendent (श्रम अधीक्षक)

02

00

02

7

District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents (ज़िला अंकेक्षण प्रदधिकारी सहयोग समितियाँ एवं समकक्ष)

02

03

05

8

Assistant Director Social Security (सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक सुरक्षा)

08

04

12

9

Assistant Director Child Protection Services (सहायक निदेशक बाल संरक्षण सेवा)

04

00

04

10

Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director (सहायक योजना प्रदाधिकारी/सहायक निदेशक)

36

16

52

11

Rural Development Authority (ग्रामीण विकास प्रदाधिकारी)

90

43

133

12

Municipal Executive Authority (नगर कार्यपालक प्रदाधिकारी)

73

37

110

13

Revenue Officer & Equivalent (राजस्व अधिकारी एवं समकक्ष)

27

09

36

14

Supply Inspector (आपूर्ति निरीक्षक)

03

01

04

15

Block Panchayat Raj Officer (प्रखंड पंचायत राज प्रदाधिकारी)

13

05

18

16

Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department (पुलिस उपाधीक्षक गृह विभाग)

14

06

20

17

Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents (सहायक निबंधक सहयोग समितियाँ एवं समकक्ष)

08

01

09

18

Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer (अनुमंडल पिछड़ा एवं अति पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण प्रदाधिकारी)

92

47

139

19

Registrar (अवर निबंदक/संयुक्त अवर निबंदक)

03

-

03

20

Other (अन्य)

38

14

52

Total Vacancies

498

228

726

BPSC Police Department

-

-

20

Assistant Registrar Cooperation Committee

-

-

09

Sub-Divisional Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Officer

-

-

139

Jail Superintendent (काराधीक्षक)

-

-

03

Labor Enforcement Officer (श्रम प्रवर्तन पदाधिकारी)

-

-

65

Probationer Officer

-

-

05

Superintendent Alcohol Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department

-

  

02

BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary examination for BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Exam will be of General Studies carrying 150 marks and the duration of the Prelims exam is 2 hours. BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of qualifying nature only:

BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination (Qualifying)

Paper

Topics

Marks/ Duration

General Studies (GS)

General Science

Events of national and international importance

History of Bihar and Indian History

Geography(mainly Geography of Bihar)

Indian Polity and Economy

Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence

Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar

General Mental Ability

150 Marks/ 2 Hours

Note:

1.      Marks of Prelims will be considered for qualifying candidates for the mains exam.

2.      There is no negative marking in the BPSC Prelims exam.

3.      BPSC Prelims is screening in nature.

4.      Candidates need to score minimum marks as decided by the commission to qualify for the mains exam.

5.      All the questions are set in English and Hindi except for those questions which are meant to test the candidate’s knowledge of English.

6.      The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Mains & Interview only.

BPSC 67th 2022 General Studies Syllabus

The syllabus for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination is as under:

General Studies Subjects

GS Syllabus

General Science

Questions on General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline

Current events of national and international importance

On Current Events of National and International Importance, candidates will be expected to have knowledge about them.

History of India & Bihar

In History, emphasis should be on a broad understanding of social, economic, and political aspects of Indian History.

General understanding of the subject with the broad aspects of the history of Bihar.

Geography of India & Bihar

Physical, Social, and Economic geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the Physical, Social & Economic Geography of India including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources.

General geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems

Indian Polity and Governance

Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.:- In Indian Polity, Economic and Culture, questions will test knowledge of country's political system including Panchayati Raj and Community Development, broad features of Economic policy in India and Indian Culture.

Questions will test knowledge on the country’s political system, Panchayati raj, community development and planning in India and Bihar

Economic and Social Development

Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.:- The candidates will be tested with respect to problems and the relationship between Population, Environment, and Urbanisation. General Issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization, General awareness of the subject is expected from candidates.

Indian economy and economy of Bihar post-independence

Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar in it

In the Indian National Movement, the candidates are expected to have a synoptic view of the nature and character of the freedom movement, growth of nationalism, and attainment of Independence.

Question will relate to the nature and character of the 19th-century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of Independence with special reference to Bihar

Note: Candidates are expected to have general awareness about the above subjects with special reference to Bihar.

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Prelims Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the New Exam Dates for BPSC 67th 2022 Prelims?

Last week of August 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 CCE?

The Preliminary examination for BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Exam will be of General Studies carrying 150 marks and the duration of the Prelims exam is 2 hours

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Exam?

There is no negative marking in the BPSC Prelims exam

