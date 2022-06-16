Bihar STET 2022 Exam Cancelled with Immediate Effect: Bihar Teachers will be recruited through CTET

Bihar STET 2022 Exam Cancelled with Immediate Effect: On 13th June 2022, the Bihar government announced a major policy decision of cancelling the Bihar STET 2022 Exam with immediate effect. Bihar government decided not to hold state-level teachers eligibility test, as the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) which is conducted twice a year across all states is proving enough to cater to the state’s needs for qualified teachers.

Bihar Primary Education Director in a letter to Bihar School Examination Committee said that GoI is regularly conducting CTET exam, so the Department has decided not to conduct the STET exam

The decision was taken at high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh in the light of the recent Patna High Court order, directing the state government to take a considered view on the holding teachers’ eligibility test (TET). The Bihar Primary Education Director in a letter to Bihar School Examination Committee said the Centre is regularly conducting CTET exam, so the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam 2022.

“As per the provisions laid down under the Bihar Elementary School Service (appointment, promotion, transfer, disciplinary proceeding and service condition) Rules. 2020, qualifying TET conducted either by the Centre or state is required for teachers’ recruitment. The Centre holds it twice a year. in July and December. As such, the need for another similar test at the state level is not being felt. If such a need arises in future, the department will take a decision,” stated in a letter issued by Director (Primary Education) Ravi Prakash to the Secretary of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

If we look at the past data, Bihar STET was supposed to be conducted once a year. However, the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam could be conducted only twice since the first Bihar STET Exam was held in 2011. The last time it was held in the state was in 2017. The Bihar STET qualified candidates are still awaiting their appointment. As a consequence, the students approached the Patna High Court, demanding regular conduct of BTET. The High Court directed the state government to look into their demand.

The decision to do away with Bihar STET has come just ahead of the proposed 7th phase of recruitment of teachers in Bihar. The CTET-BTET qualified candidates have already been protesting against the delay in recruitment for the last several days.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said “CTET is also conducted by the state apparatus and the students from Bihar only take the exam. We have no issues with its authenticity and the number of candidates clearing it are more than our requirement. So, organising another parallel test of the same nature and category is not justified. In future, if the need emerges, it can be held, but at present there is no need for duplication of efforts”. The Minister said the decision had been arrived at after detailed deliberations to avoid duplication of efforts.

