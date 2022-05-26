CTET July 2022 Notification To Release Soon @ctet.nic.in: Check Central Teacher Eligibility Test FAQs

CTET July 2022 Notification To Release Soon @ctet.nic.in : Check answers of CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) like Eligibility Criteria to apply online & Exam Details.

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in: CBSE is soon going to release CTET July 2022 Exam Notification at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) holds Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), every year twice, for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary classes (Classes 6 to 8) in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

Below are some Important Dates for CTET 2022 Exam:

CTET 2022 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Dates June 2022 (Tentative) Online Application and Registration Date To be notified later Application Correction Dates To be notified later CTET 2022 Exam Dates July 2022 (Tentative)

CTET 2022 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Let’s look at the answers of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is/are the Qualification(s) for applying for CTET?

Answer: Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Stage)

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)* OR

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education

Educational qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Stage)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*

Note: A relaxation of 5% in the qualifying marks will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH candidates.

Q2. Am I eligible for CTET as per my acquired qualification?

Answer: Candidates pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI) will be eligible for appearing in CTET.

Note: The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria.

Q3. After qualifying the CTET am I eligible for getting the Job?

Answer: Qualifying CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/Employment as it is only of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Q4. If I qualify CTET, will CTET unit or CBSE provide me a Job?

Answer: CBSE is an Examination conducting body only. Providing job/employment does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Q5. What are the number of attempts a candidate can avail for CTET?

Answer: Till now there is no limit on number of attempts for appearing in CTET.

Q6. What is the validity period of CTET certificate?

Answer: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. Earlier as per guidelines framed by NCTE, the validity period was 7 years but now “The Validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life.

Q7. Can I apply for CTET again if I had already qualified the CTET before?

Answer: Yes, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

Q8. Can I appear in Paper- I or Paper-II in different cycles?

Answer: Yes

Q9. I made a mistake in my Name/ Father Name/ Mother Name/ Correspondence Address/ Category/ Change in city of exam centre/ Photo /Sign. What should I do now?

Answer: You can do online correction. The time period for online correction is announced along with schedule of examination. Therefore, candidates should read the Information Bulletin carefully. During Online correction period, a candidate by login on our Website can make corrections. Line for online corrections remain functional and closes as per schedule mentioned in information Bulletin. No change will be accepted through offline mode i.e. through fax/ application or by email, etc. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. Please note that no request for any change in particulars is to be accepted under any circumstances after the specified date for online correction is over.

After making correction, candidate should ensure that he/she has downloaded the revised Confirmation Page. Previously generated Confirmation Page will be no longer valid once the corrections are made during specified period.

Q10. How can we get the Eligibility Certificate and Mark Sheets of CTET?

Answer: The Eligibility Certificate and Mark Sheets of CTET will be available on Digilocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in ) and candidate can get the same by filling required credentials.

Q11. Who will get the Eligibility Certificate?

Answer: As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad Dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET Pass. School Managements (Governments ,local bodies government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST OBC differently able persons, etc. in accordance with their extant reservation policy. Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process.

Q12. What is/are Weeding Out rules(s)?

Answer: The record of Central Teacher Eligibility Test is preserved up to Two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per Weeding Out rules.

Q13. What is the Procedure of document verification?

Answer: The document(s) should be forwarded by concerning recruitment authority only. The confidential Verification Report will be sent to the Department concerned.

Q14. Can a candidate/applicant get the copy of verification report by himself/herself?

Answer: No. This Verification Report is strictly confidential and it is sent to the concerning Department only.

Q15. What is Information Bulletin?

Answer: Information Bulletin is an official document published by CBSE on CTET website, having all the important information relating to CTET.

Q16. How the city for exam centre is allotted?

Answer: Generally Board makes effort to allot exam centre in the city as per candidate’s first choice of exam city. However, Board reserves the right to allot any centre/city.

Q17. How many Papers are there in one CTET?

Answer: There are two Papers in each CTET:

Paper I: For Class I to V

Paper II: For Class VI to VIII

If a candidate intends to teach Classes from I-VIII, he/she has to appear in both the Papers.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

Q18. What is the time duration of each Test?

Answer: The duration of each test is 2:30 Hrs.

Q19. Is there any special provision for Differently Abled candidates?

Answer: The provision of scribe and compensatory time in CTET examination is in accordance with the Office Memorandum dated 26th February 2013 issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and revised from time to time vide RPwD Act, 2016and Office Memorandum dated 29.08.2018.

Q20. Any aspirant pursuing B.Ed. 1st year can apply for CTET?

OR

Can Candidates whose final year result is yet to be declared apply for CTET?

OR

Whose exam/result date is after CTET exam/result date can also apply for CTET?

Answer: CBSE is an examination conducting body only which conducts the CTET exam as per the guidelines laid down by the NCTE, Delhi. Such issues do not fall under the jurisdiction of CBSE/CTET being an examination conducting body only. The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time. Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Q21. If a candidate passed D.EL.ED, B.Ed. or any other teaching education, will the CTET certificate is valid for government jobs or have to reappear in CTET exam again?

Answer: The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency/ appointing authority.

Q22. How many days CBSE will take to complete the verification of above document and if CBSE is not doing offline verification please provide the valid reason for this?

Answer: Since 2015 verification were only done through a QR Code and a Public Notice has also been published regarding this matter sent to department. However for offline Verification kindly send a letter through a concerned department in CTET Unit.

Q23. Whether such candidate are eligible to appear in CTET who has completed their graduation from IGNOU that is through open mode and teacher training course such as Diploma in Elementary Education from regular mode simultaneously in the same academic sessions or year but in different modes graduation from open and D.EL.ED from regular mode?

Answer: CBSE is an examination conducting body only which conducts the CTET exam as per the guidelines laid down by the NCTE, Delhi. Such issues do not fall under the jurisdiction of CBSE/CTET being an examination conducting body only. Further, you are requested to see the Eligibility Criteria in CTET Information Bulletin.

Note: FAQ is subject to revision and only for general information.