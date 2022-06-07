CTET 2022 New Eligibility Criteria: Age, Revised Educational Qualification, Reservation, Attempts

CTET 2022 New Eligibility Criteria: CTET July 2022 Exam Notification will be soon released at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary classes (Classes 6 to 8) in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Below are some Important Dates for CTET 2022 Exam:

CTET 2022 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Dates June 2022 (Tentative) Online Application and Registration Date To be notified later Application Correction Dates To be notified later CTET 2022 Exam Dates July/August 2022 (Tentative)

CTET 2022 Revised Eligibility Criteria

CBSE is an examination conducting body only which conducts the CTET exam as per the guidelines laid down by the NCTE, Delhi. Such issues do not fall under the jurisdiction of CBSE/CTET being an examination conducting body only. The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

1. National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

As per National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) dated 13th October 2021, the minimum qualification required:

“Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)”, “OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.” “Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 – year B.Ed. (Special Education)”, “OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.”

In the said notification, the following clause was added: -

“who has acquired the qualification of three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V: Provided that the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, within two years of such appointment as the primary teacher.”

2. Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

CTET 2022 Age Limit

There is no age limit required for the CTET examination. Candidates with minimum qualifications can attempt as many times as they want to improve their CTET score.

Candidates should be citizens of India

CTET 2022 Educational Qualification

There are two Papers in each CTET:

Paper I: For Class I to V (Primary)

Paper II: For Class VI to VIII (Elementary)

If a candidate intends to teach Classes from I-VIII, he/she has to appear in both the Papers.

Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Stage)

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)* OR Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.”

Educational Qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Stage)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)* OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.” Note: A relaxation of 5% in the qualifying marks will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH candidates. Candidates pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI) will be eligible for appearing in CTET.

CTET Reservation Criteria

There is no reservation of seats for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Differently Abled will receive a relaxation of five percent out of the qualifying marks.

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET 2022 Number of Attempts

Till now there is no limit on the number of attempts for appearing in CTET. there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency/ appointing authority. The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria.