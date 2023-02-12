BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023: Raise Your Objection Till Feb 16, Check Important Notice

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding raising objections for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12 February 2023 can download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.



The BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, candidates appeared in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can raise their objection on or before 16 February 2023 for the subject General Studies. Candidates can raise their objections through the email-bpscpat-bih@nic.in





It is noted that more than 6 lakh candidates were registered for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held across the state. Exam was held in various districts of Bihar.





You can download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update



Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link of the 68th BPSC Prelims registration form and click on it

Step 3: Click on the link-Important Notice: Candidates appeared in 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination having any objection on Question/s, can send their objection on BPSC email-ID till 16.02.2023 on the home page.

Step 4: Check the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update in a new window.

Step 5: Download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Update for future reference.