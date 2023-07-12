BPSC 69th CCE Application Form 2023 Link @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online from July 15

BPSC 69 th Application Form 2023 Link @ bpsc.bih.nic.in : The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the BPSC 69 th CCE registration process for 346 vacancies on July 15, 2023. Get the direct link for BPSC 69th CCE application form and know how to apply online.

BPSC 69th CCE Registration Process 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will fill up 346 vacancies for various posts through the 69th combined competitive exam. As per the official notification, the BPSC 69th CCE application process will begin from July 15 to August 5, 2023. The BPSC 69th CCE prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 30, 2023. Candidates who have passed graduation and are above 20 years can apply for the post. They are advised to fill out the BPSC 69th CCE online application form before the last date to be allowed to appear in the exam.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the BPSC 69th CCE application process 2023 along with the application fees and registration details.

BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023

The commission will start accepting applications from July 15, 2023, to fill 346 posts under BPSC 69th CCE recruitment. Let’s look at the key highlights of the BPSC 69th CCE exam:

BPSC 69th CCE Registration Process 2023 Overview Organisation Bihar Public Service Commission Posts General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) / Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, Labor superintendent, Assistant Director, Inferior Electoral Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department, Revenue Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, and other posts. Vacancies 346 Application Mode Online Registration Dates July 15 to August 5, 2023 Educational Qualification Graduation Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th Application Date 2023

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the official BPSC 69th CCE notification. The online application window for BPSC 69th CCE registration will be activated on July 15, 2023. Check the BPSC 69th important dates are shared below:

Events Important Dates BPSC 69th Notification June 28, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date July 15, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date August 5, 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release September 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date September 30, 2023

BPSC 69th CCE Application 2023: Documents Required

Candidates should keep in mind certain documents/items beforehand before applying for the BPSC 69th CCE registration process.

Valid Email ID

Valid Mobile Number

Valid Photo ID Proof

Matriculation Certificate

Marksheet/Certificates of all Class 10 th and 12 th

and 12 Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

How to apply online for BPSC 69th CCE 2023?

The BPSC 69th CCE registration process will be activated from July 15, 2023, only on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online for BPSC 69th CCE recruitment.

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click the “BPSC 69th CCE Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Click on “New Registration” and complete the BPSC 69th CCE registration process.

Step 4: Now, log in with valid credentials and fill out the required details to complete the BPSC 69th CCE application process.

Step 5: Next, upload the scanned copies of documents, i.e., photograph, signature, etc., in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Now, pay the application fees for every category through online mode and successfully submit the BPSC 69th CCE application form.

Step 7: Lastly, save or take the printout of the online form for future usage.

BPSC 69th CCE Application Fees 2023:

Aspirants must pay their application fees online as per their category to complete the BPSC 69th CCE registration process. The category-wise BPSC 69th CCE application fees are shared below: