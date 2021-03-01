BPSC AE 2021: Interview Program for Civil Assistant Engineer 2017 OUT, Dates for AE (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Advt 01~04/2019 Postponed, Check Details @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC AE 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination scheduled on 13-14th March, 2021 and Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Competitive Examinations scheduled on 20-21st March 2021. (Advt. Nos. 01~04/2019) due to unavoidable reasons. The candidates who applied for BPSC 2021 Civil/Electrical/Mechanical will be able to appear for the exam in due course. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Further, the commission has scheduled the interview Program (2nd & Last Phase) under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017) from 15 March to 19 April 2021. The interview round will be held in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10.30 AM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM). The commission will upload the interview call letters for the same prior one week to the commencement of the exam.

All candidates appearing in the interview Program (2nd & Last Phase) under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017) will require to carry a valid identity card along with the hard copy of admit card on the day of the interview. The candidates are required to carry the following documents during the interview.

E./B.Tech./B.Sc./Diploma Certificate. Matric Certificate. Two passport size photograph. Valid Photo identity card. PwD certificate. Reserved category certificate.

The list of the selected candidates have been uploaded at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates are required to carry original certificates along with the hard copies. The electronic devices including Bluetooth, wifi, electronic pen etc. Are not allowed inside the exam hall. All candidates are required to appear in the exam hall before 1.30 hour. Candidates can download BPSC AE Interview 2017 Select List by clicking on the above link.

