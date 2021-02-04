BPSC AE 2021 Interview: Commission Releases first list of Interview Round (02/2017), Check Details Here

BPSC AE 2021 Interview: Bihar Public Service Commission (Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the first round for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Civil. The Commission will conduct an interview round for the BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from 22 February to 13 March 2021.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the main exam of BPSC Assistant Engineer can check the online interview schedule on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission had conducted the BPSC AE exam 2021 (written test) from 27 March 2019 to 31 March 2019 at various examination centres. In which, A total of 3107 candidates have passed this exam.

The schedule for the selected candidates has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates are required to check on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check the interview schedule for Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download AE Interview 1st Schedule.

How and Where to Download BPSC AE Interview 1st Schedule?

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination" Important Information and Interview Schedule (First Phase). After this, BPSC Assistant Engineer Schedule will be displayed on the screen in PDF format. Candidates can download BPSC AE 2021 Interview Date and take a printout of it and keep it for the future.

Download BPSC AE Interview 1st Schedule PDF

Candidates who are going to appear in the interview are required to bring their documents. The candidates will not be allowed to enter in the exam hall along with the electronic gadget, Bluetooth, wifi, electronic pen etc. Candidates are required to report at the exam centre 1.30 hrs prior to the commencement of the exam.

The commission had released the result of Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2017) on 25 January 2021. In which, 3107 candidates have successfully qualified in the aforesaid exam.