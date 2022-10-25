BPSC AE Answer key 2022 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Download Direct link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download BPSC AE Answer key 2022 Link available here.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) posts can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission had conducted the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) on 13/14 October 2022.



The PDF of the provisional answer keys i.e. the Booklet Series A, B, C, D is available on the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below.

You can download the provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer Posts for the subjects including General English/General Hindi/General Studies/General Engineering Science/Civil Engineering/Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/and Electrical Engineering.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can raise their objections regarding the provisional answer key through the prescribed format as given on the official website. Candidates can send their answers with the supporting documents as proof for the answers through speed post so that it can be reached to Commission's office on or before 04 November 2022.



You can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022