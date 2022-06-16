BPSC AE DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Bihar PSC has released the Document Verification schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer(Civil) on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check details here.

BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 01/2019) from 30 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Engineer Civil post can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022 schedule available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given blow.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022





Candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to bring essential documents in original and xerox with self attested.

Candidates will have to bring photo ID including Voter I Card, Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and others as mentioned in the notification. You can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps