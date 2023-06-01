BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023 Out For Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF Here

Bihar PSC has published the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer written competitive examination on its official website-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download pdf here.

BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer written competitive examination on its official website. The pdf of the Assistant Engineer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination for the Civil/Mechanical/Electrical is available on the official website.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the AE posts for the Civil/Mechanical/Electrical post can download the final answer key from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023





You can download the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination for different posts including General English/General Hindi/General Studies/General Engineering Science/Civil Engineering Paper-V /Civil Engineering, Paper-VI/Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V/Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI/Electrical Engineering, Paper-V/Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI.

It is noted that BPSC had conducted the written exam for the Assistant Engineer post on October 13/14, 2022.

Commission had released the provision answer key for the above exam on October 25, 2022, December 12,2022 and January 17, 2023 on its official website and remained the objection for the same.

Now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the 10 subjects including General English/General Hindi/General Studies/General Engineering Science/Civil Engineering Paper-V /Civil Engineering, Paper-VI /Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V/Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI /Electrical Engineering, Paper-V/Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI on its official website.

You can download the required answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of BPSC -bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link-Important Notice: Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020) Final Answer Keys – Booklet Series A, B, C, D. on the home page.

Step 3: Download BPSC AE Final Answer Key 2023 pdf for all ten subjects.

Step 4: Check answers for all the sets and keep it for future reference.