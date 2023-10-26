BPSC APO Admit Card 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Assistant Prosecution Officer Hall Ticket

BPSC APO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check the download link.

BPSC APO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination on its official website. Interview for the shortlisted candidates for the interview round for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts is scheduled from October 30, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download APO Admit Card

In a bid to download the Assistant Prosecution Officer interview admit card, you will have to provide the required login credentials to the link on the official website. However, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

It is noted that BPSC is set to conduct the interview for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer from October 30 to November 3, 2023. A total of 594 candidates have qualified for the interview round for the above posts.

All those candidates qualified for the interview round can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC APO Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Interview Letters-for candidates appearing in Interview between 30th October ~ 3rd November, 2023 under Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2020) on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: The required admit card will be displayed in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC APO 2023 Interview Timings

Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Prosecution Officer posts against Advt. No. 01/2020 from October 30 to November 3, 2023. According to the selection process for the APO posts, candidates qualified in the mains exam are able to appear for the interview round. It is noted that a total of 594 candidates are to appear in the interview round for the above posts. Candidates can get all the details about the interview timings/interview board and other updates on their admit card.

Document to Carry With BPSC APO Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for APO posts should note that they will have to download the details form from the official website and will have to produce the same during the interview. You will have to paste your passport size photographs to the place on the proforma and fill all the details including declaration as per the guidelines given in notification.

The whole exercise is to fill the total 553 Assistant Prosecution Officer posts declared by BPSC against Advt. No. 01/2020 across the state.