BPSC APO Exam 2021: Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Admit Card Tomorrow @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 7 Feb

BPSC APO Exam 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding prelims exam date, admit card and for candidates whose image of photograph/signature on the Admit Cards is not proper for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer on its official website i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC APO Admit Card 2021:

The commission will upload the BPSC APO Prelims Admit Card tomorrow on its official website. Candidates who have applied for BPSC APO Exam Can download BPSC APO Admit Card from 26 January 2021. No admit card shall be send by post. Candidates should carry one photocopy and original ID Proof such as Pan card, Adhar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport.

BPSC APO Admit Card Download Link Updates

It is to be noted that the candidates whose whose image of photograph/signature on the Admit Cards is not proper and Ghoshna Patra (Declaration Form) should submit their documents proof to invigilator or on the day of the exam i.e. on 07 February 2021. Candidates can check more details on this through the PDF Link below:

BPSC APO Notice for Unclear Picture and Signature

As per the notice, BPSC APO Exam is scheduled to be held on 07 February 2021 (Sunday) as per following schedule:

BPSC APO Exam Pattern

Paper/Subject Date and Time of the exam No. of Questions Marks General Studies 07 February 2021 from 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM 100 100 Law 07 February 2021 from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM 100 150

There will be objection type questions on the above mentioned topics. 1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

BPSC APO Exam Notice

BPSC APO Selection Process

Candidates who would qualify in the prelims will be called for BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021. A total of 533 vacancies will be filled under BPSC APO Recruitment.