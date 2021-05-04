Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC APO Mains 2021: Online registration begins from 12 May onwards @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC APO (Assistant Prosecution Officer) Mains 2021 Notification Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Apply Online for 553 vacancies from 12 May 2021 onwards. Check BPSC APO 2021 BPSC APO Mains 2021 date, BPSC APO Mains 2021 online application form link and other details here. 

Created On: May 4, 2021 17:31 IST
BPSC APO Mains 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the online application process for BPSC APO Mains 2021 Exam. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the BPSC APO (Assistant Prosecution Officer) Prelims 2021  can register themselves for the next phase from 12 May onwards at bpsc website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 533 vacancies of Assistant Prosecution Officer. For which, the prelims exam was conducted on 7 February 2021 wherein 3995 candidates qualified for the mains exam. The qualified candidates will be able to apply online from 12 May onwards. The last date of submission of the application is 4 June 2021. The candidates will be able to submit their duly submitted online applications hard copy to the commission’s office by 11 June 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link through this article, once released.

All candidates are advised to fill up the application form carefully after reading all the instructions given by the commission. No modification will be done after submitting the online application form. The commission will not be responsible for any error while submitting the online application form. The candidates will have to produce all the required documents at the time of interview prescribed in the application form.

BPSC APO 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, mains and interview. Those who will qualify in prelims will be called for mains. The candidates qualified in the mains exam will be called for an interview. The Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam 2021 will be 800 Marks for 3 hours duration.  The exam pattern can be checked in the table below.

The date of the exam will be communicated to the candidates through SMS/email or on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Sr No.

Section

Marks

Duration

1.

Hindi Language

100

3 hours

2.

General Studies

100

3 hours

3.

English Language

100

3 hours

4.

Indian Evidence Act, 1872

150

3 hours

5.

Indian Penal Code, 1860

150

3 hours

6.

Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973

150

3 hours

7.

Other Laws

150

3 hours

FAQ

What is the selection procedure for BPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, mains and interview.

How many candidates selected for BPSC APO Mains 2021?

A total of 3995 candidates qualified for the mains exam.

What is the last date for BPSC APO Mains 2021 online registration?

The last date of submission of the application is 4 June 2021.

What is the starting date for BPSC APO Mains 2021 Registration?

All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the BPSC APO (Assistant Prosecution Officer) Prelims 2021 can register themselves for the next phase from 12 May onwards at bpsc website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How many vacancies will be released through BPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 553 candidates will be recruited through Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
