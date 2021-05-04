BPSC APO Mains 2021: Online registration begins from 12 May onwards @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC APO Mains 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the online application process for BPSC APO Mains 2021 Exam. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the BPSC APO (Assistant Prosecution Officer) Prelims 2021 can register themselves for the next phase from 12 May onwards at bpsc website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 533 vacancies of Assistant Prosecution Officer. For which, the prelims exam was conducted on 7 February 2021 wherein 3995 candidates qualified for the mains exam. The qualified candidates will be able to apply online from 12 May onwards. The last date of submission of the application is 4 June 2021. The candidates will be able to submit their duly submitted online applications hard copy to the commission’s office by 11 June 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link through this article, once released.

All candidates are advised to fill up the application form carefully after reading all the instructions given by the commission. No modification will be done after submitting the online application form. The commission will not be responsible for any error while submitting the online application form. The candidates will have to produce all the required documents at the time of interview prescribed in the application form.

BPSC APO 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, mains and interview. Those who will qualify in prelims will be called for mains. The candidates qualified in the mains exam will be called for an interview. The Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam 2021 will be 800 Marks for 3 hours duration. The exam pattern can be checked in the table below.

The date of the exam will be communicated to the candidates through SMS/email or on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.