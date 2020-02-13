BPSC Assistant Final Result 2020 Announced with Answer Keys, Check @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Final Result 2020 has been announced along with BPSC Assistant Final Answer Keys 2020 by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates appeared in the BPSC Assistant 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 8/2018 can download the result and subject wise bpsc answer keys 2020 through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Exam 2020 was held on 1 February 2020 at various exam centres of the state. Candidates can now download the answer keys and result through the official website of BPSC.

According to the notice released at BPSC, a total of 577 candidates appeared in the BPSC Assistant Final Exam 2020 out of which 72 candidates were absent. The commission has uploaded the marks of 51 candidates on the basis of candidate’s performance in General Knowledge. Candidates can check BPSC Assistant Final Result 2020 directly by clicking on the provided link.

BPSC Assistant Final Result 2020

BPSC Assistant GK Answer Key 2020

BPSC Assistant Hindi Answer Key 2020

The online applications for BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2018-20 were started from 31 October 2018 to 5 December 2018. Candidates can download BPSC Assistant Final Result 2020 and Answer Key from the provided link.

