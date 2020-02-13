CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020: 162 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020: 13 February 2020

Last date for submission of CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Posts – 162

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon – 80 Posts

Backlog – 67 Posts

PWD Special Backlog – 15 Posts

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree in Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry from a recognized University.

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 38 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 56100/-

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link



Official Website



CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 4 March 2020.

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Chhattisgarh candidates – Rs. 300/-

Out of Chhattisgarh candidates – Rs. 400/-

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 1954 Vacancies Notified at State, District and Block Levels, Apply online @sids.co.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/upsrlm-recruitment-2020-1581581092-1

Sainik School, Bijapur Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 06 LDC, Ward Boy, Nursing Sister and Band Master Posts

jagranjosh.com/articles/sainik-school-bijapur-recruitment-2020-walkin-for-06-ldc-ward-boy-nursing-sister-and-band-master-posts-1581577112-1

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility & Application Procedure for Various Posts Here

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/indian-army-recruitment-register-online-for-army-recruitment-rally-1518010815-1

HSSC Recruitment 01/2020, 1137 Vacancies for TGT, Clerk, Instructor and Other Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/hssc-recruitment-012020-1581574316-1

Mizoram Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 for 60 Graduate Teacher, Warden and Other Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/mizoram-swd-recruitment-2020-for-60-graduate-teacher-warden-and-other-posts-1581566930-1

Summary: