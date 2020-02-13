HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2020: 2385 Vacancies for Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the application link for 2385 Patwari Posts. Out of total, 1100 vacancies are for Canal Patwari, 697 for Gram Sachiv and 588 vacancies for Patwari Posts against advertisement number 08/2019, 07/2019 and 09/2019.
HSSC Patwari Online Application process will be start from 17 February 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for HSSC Patwari Recruitment through official website www.hssc.gov.in on or before 02 March 2020. However, the last date for submitting HSSC Patwari Application fee is 05 March 2020. No offline application form or copy of downloaded application form will be accepted by the office.
Candidates seeking to apply for HSSC Canal Jobs should be a graduate. More details on such as eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, application process etc. in this article.
HSSC Canal Patwari Notification PDF
HSSC Gram Sachiv Notification PDF
HSSC Patwari Online Application Link
Notification Detail
- Patwari Candidates - 8/2019
- Canal Patwari - 9/2019
- Gram Sachiv - 7/2019
Important Dates
- Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 17 February 2020
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 02 March 2020 till 5.00 p.m
- Closing Date for Fee Submission - 05 March 2020
HSSC Patwari Vacancy Details
Irrigation &Water Resources Department, Haryana
- Canal Patwari – 1100 Posts
Land Record Department, Haryana, Panchkula
- Patwari – 588 Posts
Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana
- Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Patwari Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Canal Patwari - Graduate or its equivalent examination
- Patwari - Graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognized University
- Gram Sachiv - Graduate or its equivalent examination
Age Limit:
- Canal Patwari - 18-42 years
- Gram Sachiv and Patwari- 17-42 years
How to Apply for HSSC Patwari Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Online mode on www.hssc.gov.in from 17 February to 02 March 2020.
Application Fee for HSSC:
- General (Male/Female) - Rs 100/-
- General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 25/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 13/-