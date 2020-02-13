HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2020: 2385 Vacancies for Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the application link for 2385 Patwari Posts. Out of total, 1100 vacancies are for Canal Patwari, 697 for Gram Sachiv and 588 vacancies for Patwari Posts against advertisement number 08/2019, 07/2019 and 09/2019.

HSSC Patwari Online Application process will be start from 17 February 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for HSSC Patwari Recruitment through official website www.hssc.gov.in on or before 02 March 2020. However, the last date for submitting HSSC Patwari Application fee is 05 March 2020. No offline application form or copy of downloaded application form will be accepted by the office.

Candidates seeking to apply for HSSC Canal Jobs should be a graduate. More details on such as eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, application process etc. in this article.

HSSC Patwari Re-open PDF

HSSC Patwari Notification PDF

HSSC Canal Patwari Notification PDF

HSSC Gram Sachiv Notification PDF

HSSC Patwari Online Application Link

Notification Detail

Patwari Candidates - 8/2019

Canal Patwari - 9/2019

Gram Sachiv - 7/2019

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 17 February 2020

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 02 March 2020 till 5.00 p.m

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 05 March 2020

HSSC Patwari Vacancy Details

Irrigation &Water Resources Department, Haryana

Canal Patwari – 1100 Posts

Land Record Department, Haryana, Panchkula

Patwari – 588 Posts

Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana

Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Patwari Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Canal Patwari - Graduate or its equivalent examination

Patwari - Graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognized University

Gram Sachiv - Graduate or its equivalent examination

Age Limit:

Canal Patwari - 18-42 years

Gram Sachiv and Patwari- 17-42 years

How to Apply for HSSC Patwari Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Online mode on www.hssc.gov.in from 17 February to 02 March 2020.

Application Fee for HSSC: