HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: 697 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Gram Sachi on hssc.gov.in.. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 on through official website hssc.gov.in on or before 22 March 2021. Candidates are advised to apply online well in advance without waiting for last date of submission of hssc online application form.

A total of 697 vacancies are available in Development & Panchayat Department of Haryana.

Candidates seeking to apply for Haryana SSC Gram Sachiv Jobs should be a graduate from any recognized university or its equivalent. The age of the candidates should be between 17 years to 42 years. More details such as Application Process, Important dates, eligibility criteria are given below.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 9/2019

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 05 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 22 March 2021 till 11:59PM

Closing Date for Fee Submission – 25 March 2021

HSSC Vacancy Details

Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts

HSSC Gram Sachiv Pay Scale:

FPL-Rs. 19900-63200

HSSC Gram Sachiv Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate from any recognized university or its equivalent

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or Higher.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Age Limit:

17-42 years

HSSC Gram Sachiv Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern and Syllabus

How to Apply for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through Online mode through HSSC website from 8 to 22 March 2021.

HSSC Gram Sachiv New Notice

HSSC Gram Sachiv Online Application

HSSC Gram Sachiv Notification PDF

Application Fee for HSSC Gram Sachiv

