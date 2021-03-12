HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: 697 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hssc.gov.in
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the applications for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary and Other Details Here
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Gram Sachi on hssc.gov.in.. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 on through official website hssc.gov.in on or before 22 March 2021. Candidates are advised to apply online well in advance without waiting for last date of submission of hssc online application form.
A total of 697 vacancies are available in Development & Panchayat Department of Haryana.
Candidates seeking to apply for Haryana SSC Gram Sachiv Jobs should be a graduate from any recognized university or its equivalent. The age of the candidates should be between 17 years to 42 years. More details such as Application Process, Important dates, eligibility criteria are given below.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number - 9/2019
Important Dates
- Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 05 March 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 22 March 2021 till 11:59PM
- Closing Date for Fee Submission – 25 March 2021
HSSC Vacancy Details
Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts
HSSC Gram Sachiv Pay Scale:
FPL-Rs. 19900-63200
HSSC Gram Sachiv Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Graduate from any recognized university or its equivalent
- Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or Higher.
HSSC Gram Sachiv Age Limit:
17-42 years
HSSC Gram Sachiv Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern and Syllabus
How to Apply for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through Online mode through HSSC website from 8 to 22 March 2021.
HSSC Gram Sachiv Online Application
HSSC Gram Sachiv Notification PDF
Application Fee for HSSC Gram Sachiv
- General (Male/Female) - Rs 100/-
- General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 25/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 13/-