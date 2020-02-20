HSSC 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Patwari/Canal Patwari/Gram Sachiv Recruitment

HSSC 2020 Recruitment has begun @hssc.gov.in and the online application link has been reopened for the recruitment of 1100 Canal Patwari Posts in Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana; 588 Patwari Posts in Land Record Department, Haryana, Panchkula; and 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. Candidates who are Graduate or have equivalent educational qualification can apply for the post till 2nd March 2020. Below are some Important Dates for the HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Recruitment:

Important Dates for HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Recruitment Online Application Re-Open Date 17th February 2020 Online Application Closing Date 2nd March 2020 till 5:00 PM Fee Payment Last Date 5th March 2020 Written Exam Date Postponed to 2020 - To be notified later Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from 13th July 2019 to 18th August 2019

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Recruitment in detail:

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern

The selection process of HSSC 2020 Recruitment for the posts of Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv shall consist of a Written Exam and Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks, as detailed below:

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern S.No. Exam Name Marks 1 Written Exam 90 2 Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience 10

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Written Exam Pattern – 90 Marks

The 90 marks of written examination shall be divided into to parts comprising:-

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Written Exam Pattern Subjects Weightage/ Marks General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable for the post 75%/ 67-68 Marks History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana 25%/ 22-23 Marks Total 90 Marks

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Written Exam Syllabus

The syllabus of the Written Exam will comprise of the following topics:

HSSC 2020 General Awareness Syllabus (Amongst 75% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Static General Knowledge History - Facts about Harappa Civilization, Vedic culture, Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda, Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems, India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography - India and its neighbouring countries, Famous Seaport and Airport and their location, Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy - Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more), Five Year Plan and its importance, Famous persons in the economy, Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity - Supreme Court, Meaning of Write, Election of President and his functions, Important constitution bodies like CAG, Facts about parliament, Fundamental Duties, Governor and his functions, State legislature, Major Constitutional amendments and their importance, Official Language, Emergency Provisions, National political parties and their symbols 2 General Science Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor, Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria, Viruses and Protozoa, Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life Physics - Important inventions and their inventor, S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity 3 Current Affairs and Recent Developmental Issues Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector; Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor HSSC 2020 Reasoning Syllabus (Amongst 75% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical), Odd pair (both word-based and numerical), Classification, Missing characters 2 Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..), Symbols, Mathematical Operations 3 Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular), Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, Direction Sense 4 Logic Syllogism, Venn Diagrams, Assumption or Inference or Conclusion, Clock, Calendar 5 Non-Verbal Sequence of figures, Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters), Paper-cutting, folding, punching, Mirrors and water reflection, Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. HSSC 2020 Maths Syllabus (Amongst 75% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Arithmetic Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Square roots, Percentage, Profit, Loss and Discount, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Partnership Business, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Pipes and Cisterns, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Probability, Permutation and Combination 2 Algebra Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, Graphs of Linear Equations 3 Geometry Quadrilaterals, Triangle and its various kinds of centers, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Regular Polygon, Right Prism & Hemispheres, Circle and its chords, tangents, Angles subtended by chords of a circle, Common tangents to two or more circles, Right Circular Cone, Sphere, Cylinder, Right Circular Cylinder, Regular Right Pyramid with Triangular base or Square base, Rectangular Parallelepiped 4 Mensuration Two-dimensional (2D) and Three-dimensional (3D) Mensuration 5 Trigonometry Degree and Radian Measures, Trigonometric Ratios, Complementary Angles, Standard Identities, Height and Distance 6 Data Interpretation Table, Pie-Chart, Bar Graphs & Diagram HSSC 2020 English Syllabus (Amongst 75% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test, Spelling Test, Idioms and Phrases, One-word substitution, Sentence or Phrase Improvement 2 Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error, Fill in the blanks, Sentence or Phrase Improvement, Active-Passive Voice, Direct-Indirect Speech 3 Comprehension Reading Comprehension 4 Sentence Rearrangement Parajumbles and Jumbled Sentence HSSC 2020 Computer Syllabus (Amongst 75% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Basics History and Generation of Computers, Introduction to Computer Organisation, Acronyms 2 Computer Hardware & Software Computer Memory, Hardware and I/O Devices, Software, Computer Languages, Operating System 3 Internet & MS Office Computer Network, Internet, MS Office Suit and Short cut keys, Number System and Conversions, Computer and Network Security HSSC 2020 Haryana GK Syllabus (25% Weightage) S.No. Subject Topics 1 Static GK History of Haryana, Geography including important rivers, lakes, dams, national parks etc of Haryana, Civics with reference to Haryana polity, Environment, Culture etc.. 2 Current Affairs Haryana Current Affairs, Literature with books & Authors from Haryana, Awards and Government Scheme from Haryana

HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Socio-Economic Criteria & Experience – 10 Marks

The marks for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience shall be allocated as follows:

Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience Marks If neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant’s family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India 5 Marks If the applicant is: (i) A widow; or (ii) The first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years: or (iii) The first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years 5 Marks If the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class 5 Marks Experience: One-half (=0.5) mark for each year or part thereof exceeding six month of experience, out of a maximum of sixteen years, on the same or a higher post in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana. No marks shall be awarded for any period less than six months. A maximum of 8 marks No applicant shall be given more than 10 marks for socio economic criteria and experience under any circumstances Total 10 Marks

After going through the above exam pattern of HSSC 2020 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.