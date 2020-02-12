UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF out @upsc.gov.in, 90 Vacancies Notified, Check UPSC Online Application Direct Link Here

UPSC IFS Notification 2020 PDF: Today, Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Notification 2020 for Indian Forest Service Exam 2020. Candidates who wish to work under Indian Forest Services have an opportunity to appear in UPSC IFS Exam 2020. The UPSC IFS 2020 online application link has been activated at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can go through this article to check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details about UPSC IFS 2020. This year, the commission is going to recruit a total of 90 vacancies through this recruitment exam. To apply for UPSC IFS, a candidate must ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. The online applications for UPSC IFS 2020 will be filled up till 3 March 2020.

Candidates applying for IFS 2020 should ensure that they have qualified the civil services prelims exam for appearing in the IFS Mains Exam 2020 and those who wish to appear in UPSC IAS/IFS 2020 Exam are required to fill up the common online application form available at the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, application fee and other required details of UPSC IFS 2020 below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for UPSC IFS 2020: 12 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UPSC IFS 2020: 3 March 2020

UPSC IFS Prelims 2020 Exam Date: 31 May 2020

UPSC IFS Notification 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have a graduation degree with one subject or more as Forestry/Chemistry/Engineering/Mathematics/Physics/Zoology/Agriculture/Statistics/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences and Botany from a recognized University.

UPSC IFS Notification 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 32 years

UPSC IFS Notification 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Registration Link



Official Website





UPSC IFS 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection criteria will have two stages. i.e. Civil Services (Prelims) Exam (Objective type) for appearing in Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam and Indian Forest Service (IFS Mains) (Written and Interview) for the selection of Indian Forest Services.

UPSC IFS Notification 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC IFS Prelims 2020 through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 3 March 2020.

UPSC IFS 2020 Application Fee