BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the prelims written exam schedule for the post of Assistant on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 28 April 2023. Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant post against Advt. No. 06/2022 can download the BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
However the BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.
According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 06/2022 on 28 April 2023 from 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M. across the state. However, the date of commencement of the exam is tentative and it can be revised due to administrative reasons.
BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Details
|Event
|Details
|Name of Post
|
Assistant
|Advt No
|06/2022
|Qualification
|Graduate
|Date of Exam
|28 April 2023
|Timing
|12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M
|Number of Post
|44
It is noted BPSC has earlier launched the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant across the state. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam in two phased i.e. Prelims and Mains. As per the selection process, only those candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam.
How To Download: BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023:
