BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the prelims written exam schedule for the post of Assistant on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 28 April 2023. Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant post against Advt. No. 06/2022 can download the BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 06/2022 on 28 April 2023 from 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M. across the state. However, the date of commencement of the exam is tentative and it can be revised due to administrative reasons.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Name of Post Assistant Advt No 06/2022 Qualification Graduate Date of Exam 28 April 2023 Timing 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M Number of Post 44

It is noted BPSC has earlier launched the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant across the state. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam in two phased i.e. Prelims and Mains. As per the selection process, only those candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam.



