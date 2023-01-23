BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer key 2022-23, Download PDF

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2022-23 for Geology has been released by the commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download final answer keys.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Final Answer Keys for the post of Assistant Professor (Geology) for all four sets. The exam for recruitment of Assistant Professors for various subjects was conducted by the commission in 2022. Now the commission has released the Final Answer Keys for the Assistant Professor (Geology) Examination held on 23 October 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Assistant Professor, Geology Written (Objective) Competitive Examination can download the final answer key (all sets) from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) @ https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

The PDF for Final Answer Keys ( all sets) for BPSC Assistant Professor (Geology) can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 23 October 2022 for various subjects and released the provisional answer key of Geology on 12 November 2022 and again on 20 December 2022. Now after evaluating objections raised by the candidates the commission had prepared and has released the final answer keys for question booklet series A B C & D.

Candidates can download the Final Answer key from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download the final answer keys PDF

Steps to Download the BPSC Assistant Professor (Geology) Final Answer Key 2022-2023

Step 1 Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) @ https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2 On the home page Click on the notification link that reads 'Assistant Professor, Geology Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Download and read the notification

Step 3 Below the link click on ‘Final Answer Keys : Geology – Booklet Series A, B, C, D’

Step 4 eduView and download the PDF of the BPSC Assistant Professor Geology Final Answer Key 2023. Save the pdf for future reference.